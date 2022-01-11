Boris Johnson ‘hosted 40-person garden party’ amid UK lockdown





As the British were limited to meeting one other person outside during their strict lockdown restrictions, it appears British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threw a party with 40 other people. Email leaked to ITV Mr Johnson’s chief private secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited more than 100 employees for drinks in the courtyard of the Prime Minister’s Residence, 10 Downing Street. “After what has been an incredibly busy time, we thought it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially distanced drink in Garden No10 tonight,” the email read. sent in May of last year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threw a house party during the height of the lockdown. (Getty) “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own alcohol!” ITV reports that 40 staff gathered for the party, including Mr Johnson and his wife. Less than an hour earlier, a government press briefing reiterated that Britons were only allowed to socialize with one other person. This socialization could only be done outside, two meters from each other. The May garden party came a month after Mr Johnson spent a week in hospital to be treated for COVID-19. Boris Johnson’s approval has plummeted in recent months. (Getty) Deputy union leader Angela Rayner has denounced Mr Johnson. “Boris Johnson has complete disregard for the rules he sets,” she tweeted earlier today. “While partying frontline workers put themselves at risk, NHS staff were on the front lines and too many of us have lost loved ones and couldn’t say goodbye as we were. must.” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also tweeted his anger. “Again, this is a rule for Boris Johnson and another rule for the rest of us,” he wrote. “This time a massive garden party at his house as people died alone.” The ruling Conservative Party under Mr Johnson has plunged into the polls in recent months. One of the party’s strongest seats, North Shropshire, was lost to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election in December. The next general election will not take place until May 2024. The most vaccinated countries on Earth

