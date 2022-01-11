Supreme Court appoints independent panel to investigate Punjab failure, retired judge to lead it





The order comes after the prime minister’s convoy was blocked last Wednesday during an overflight over Ferozepur in Punjab due to a blockade by protesters

Supreme Court file image. Reuters

The Supreme Court has ordered the creation of an independent committee, headed by a former Supreme Court justice, to investigate the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ferozepur, Punjab, last week. The panel will also include DGP Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the Punjab and the High Court of Haryana, an officer from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a senior police officer from the government of Punjab. The Supreme Court also called on the BJP-led Center and the Punjab’s Congressional government to organize the ongoing investigations they had ordered. The leadership of the three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli came on the basis of a plea filed by Lawyers’ Voice in which the collective said the breach of the security of the Prime Minister was not just a law and order problem. During the hearing of the plea, the Solicitor General, according to a Indian express report, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip was not an unforeseen trip. “The Prime Minister was scheduled to travel by plane on January 5, but all state agencies were told that there were climate issues and the Prime Minister would also travel by road. There was also a rehearsal. There was also a rehearsal. must be a communication that there is a clear road, and if there is a blockade, stop them at 4 km. There has been a total failure of intelligence. If there has been a violation of the SPG law and the Blue Book, there is no need to hear, ”he said. On the other hand, lead lawyer DS Patwalia, advocating on behalf of the government of Punjab, has called for an independent committee to be formed to ensure a fair hearing of the case. The Punjab AG said, “We will not get a fair hearing from the central government. They issued show cause notices for disciplinary action against seven Punjabi government officials. in front of SC. How did they deliver the reviews? ” He asked. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to secure and preserve all travel records of the prime minister of the state government, his police and agencies. power stations. During the hearing, the bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana also asked the council representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to hold their inquiries until Monday, date to which he will hear the following argument. A huge row erupted last Wednesday when the PM’s convoy was stranded on an overflight over Ferozepur in Punjab due to a blockade by protesters, after which it returned from the poll-linked Punjab without attending. no event, including a rally. The incident sparked a major political row with the BJP alleging that the ruling Punjab Congress “attempted to physically injure” the prime minister, while other parties also attacked the state government over the issue of ‘public order. With contributions from agencies Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/narendra-modi-security-breach-supreme-court-appoints-independent-panel-to-probe-punjab-lapse-retired-judge-to-lead-it-10272811.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos