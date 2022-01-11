This is why the P5 joint statement on “Preventing nuclear war” is doing all it can

THEn January 3, 2022, the leaders of five nuclear-weapon states, the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France, also known as P5, released ajoint statementon preventing nuclear war and avoiding the ongoing global arms race.

The joint statement makes all the right noises. First, it sees the prevention of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as its primary responsibility. Second, for the first time, these nuclear powers have, in unison, affirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be waged. But at the same time, they support the need for nuclear weapons for defensive purposes to prevent aggression and prevent war.

Third, they reaffirm their commitment to Article VI of the 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) “to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to the cessation of the nuclear arms race to an early date and nuclear disarmament, and a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.

Fourth, they undertake to strengthen national measures to prevent the unauthorized or unintentional use of nuclear weapons and to prevent their use. Finally, and perhaps most promising, is the emphasis on the desire to create a secure and more conducive environment for disarmament through the pursuit of constructive dialogues.

Weapons of war and weapons of peace

The nine nuclear weapon states, including those not recognized by the NPT (India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea), are in no way in a position to give up nuclear weapons. On the contrary, they believe that these weapons have prevented great wars and maintained a precarious peace which paradoxically harbors an existential threat to humanity should nuclear deterrence ever collapse. The search for stability was therefore the approach. But it requires political relationships that create a strategic structure based on trust.

The contemporary international strategic structure has been described as being Between orders, and its political atmosphere overloaded with mistrust. The ongoing arms races are symptoms of this. Thus, unless the security environment improves through dialogue between the parties concerned, it includes non-nuclear weapon states (NNWS), progress in reducing the risk cannot be expected. current arms race.

Ironically, until a trust-based security environment is created, nuclear weapons are necessary to keep the peace. Waiting for the P5 to adhere to the NPT commitments, adhere to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty (TPNW) they currently boycotted, and engender strategic stability would be putting the cart before the horse.

Strategic stability requires adherence to the principle of the United Nations Charter which avoids the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State. Russia in Ukraine and China in Ladakh, the South China Sea and East Asia are currently blatant offenders. The US, UK, and France aren’t saints either, and their post-WWII indulgences provide ample evidence. Cases of armed coercion involving nuclear powers or their allies who benefit from extensive deterrence must be replaced by constructive dialogues. This is precisely what the joint declaration promises.

How to avoid criticism?

The timing of the statement, however, reveals more. First, the 10th NPT Review Conference was scheduled for January 2022 but had to be postponed short term for the third time due to Covid-19, and will now be held in August 2022. Second, the TPNW has entered into force in January 2021. Therefore, the P5 nuclear powers should be further criticized for their inaction on their disarmament commitments made under the NPT seven decades ago.

Essentially, the joint statement is a preventative measure to avoid criticism. It is hypocrisy that feigns disarmament, and only measures of strategic stability would make a difference when they know that a joint declaration as such cannot positively affect the existing global security environment.

The hypocrisy is revealed by the gap between their words and their actions. The deterioration of political relations between the great powers continues to lead to a frenzied arms race which encompasses the search for capabilities in the nuclear, conventional and sub-conventional fields. Yet the P5s have found common ground to make efforts to shield themselves from the growing clamor by Non-Nuclear Weapon States (NNWS) to fulfill their Article VI commitments.

The pitfalls must be understood

Having found common ground, albeit for not so noble reasons, the joint declaration nevertheless offers a glimmer of hope. One is that the desired goal can be achieved if there is a common acceptance of the dangers of the current path taken by all the great powers. It is a path that promises the illusion of a political victory defined by technological prowess integrated into the instruments of force. Such an achievement requires the acceptance of the fact that for power struggles in strategic relationships, the technology is contestable and ultimately involves an action-reaction scenario that could amount to mutual suicide in the nuclear age.

The antidote to instability in the nuclear age is the restoration of mutual vulnerability. But it requires building confidence and removing fear of a surprise nuclear attack. It is now scientifically established that a successful surprise attack involving a hundred nuclear weapons can lead to long-term climate catastrophe for all of humanity.

If all nuclear powers have agreed that nuclear wars should not be fought, then a return to updated versions of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty could provide the brakes to stop the arms race. Similar steps towards the no-use-first principle can provide space to raise the alarm on nuclear weapons and reduce the risks resulting from accidents and inadvertence.

Human flirtation with nuclear weapons may have prevented World War III from breaking out. It is unwise to expect such weapons to continue to play this role. The danger lurking in the structure of international relations is inherent in the minds of leaders who are anything but human. To expect them to be normal and to assume that they would be able to make rational decisions in an atmosphere of extreme danger which is an integral part of crises is asking too much.

Risk-taking is what must be abjured, and it is found in human hands and certainly not in nuclear weapons or the vectors which can easily escape the control of the human agency.

While we cannot trust nuclear weapons to keep the peace, believing in human rationality to achieve peace is the greatest danger. A constructive dialogue as envisaged in the joint declaration must first accept these two realities. The following actions would be a space to watch. Realities must change. Hopefully reason will get the chance it deserves.

Lieutenant-General (Dr) Prakash Menon (retired) is Director of the Strategic Studies Program at Takshashila Institution; former military adviser, Secretariat of the National Security Council. He tweets @ prakashmenon51. Opinions are personal.

