Bahlil claims businessman calls for postponement of presidential election





Jakarta – The Democratic Party (PD) also responded to the statement by the Minister of Investment / head of the BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia businessmen’s demand to postpone the 2024 presidential election. Democrats reminded President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that the issue of extending his term is the same as that of his downfall. “President Joko Widodo has repeatedly expressed his rejection of the proposed extension of the presidential term to three terms. For President Joko Widodo, the proposal amounts to humiliating and slapping him,” said the party leader. Bamkostra Democrat Herzaky Mahendra Putra in a written statement Tuesday (1/11/2022). Additionally, he mentioned an old story about Suharto’s downfall because he had been in power for too long. Herzaky questioned whether the push to postpone the presidential election was an “effort” to influence Jokowi. “Moreover, if you still remember the story of President Suharto’s fall at the end of the New Order. His close associates have always called on Suharto to be ready to extend his power, on behalf of the people. who ask ‘,’ people who want ‘, the reality is the opposite, ”Herzaky said. “Is there now an attempt to lead Mr. Joko Widodo to the same fate as President Soeharto, by continuing to echo the proposed three terms?” pursued him. Next, he hopes that public officials will now focus on performing their respective duties in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because, according to him, the proposal of Bahlil concerning the extension of the presidential mandate did indeed make a lot of noise. “The Democrats certainly hope that all of us, including civil servants, can focus on carrying out their respective duties and responsibilities so that President Joko Widodo is helped to overcome the pandemic and the economic hardships plaguing this country,” he said. he declared. “Don’t make a fuss by making unnecessary statements. People are struggling, let’s focus on helping people,” he said. See Bahlil’s assertion about businessmen asking for the postponement of the 2024 presidential election on the next page. Watch the video: Critique of Bahlil’s Declaration, PPP: Focus as Minister of Investment! [Gambas:Video 20detik]

