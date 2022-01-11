Is China Really Ahead of Turkey?

Despite this, there are many other crucial players in the African region, most notably Turkey, which has a long-standing historical and cultural relationship with the continent. A Turkey-Africa summit held last month saw 16 African heads of state attend, more than those who attended the China-Africa conference in Senegal at the end of November 2021.

But how does the Turkey-Africa relationship really compare to the China-Africa relationship in substance? Three key comparisons are crucial.

1. Turkey’s coordination started much later than China

Turkey first announced an Africa-focused strategyin 1998, but since then there have only been three Turkey-Africa Partnership Summits in 2008, 2014 and 2021. The inaugural summit delivered the Istanbul Declaration and the Cooperation framework, which, as Sino-African statements often do, has defined a long series of areas of cooperation, ranging from agriculture and agribusiness to health, peace and security and even the environment.

The second summit adopted the Malabo Declaration and the last Istanbul summit resulted in a joint declaration and action plan covering peace, security and justice, people-centered development as well as strong and sustainable growth.

FOCAC, meanwhile, was created in 2000 not at the initiative of China, but African leaders. The rapid development of China-Africa relations during the 1990s made it imperative to establish a more effective mechanism for mutual cooperation between China and Africa. So far, FOCAC has met eight times, all in defiance of statements and plans of action. The latest China-Africa conference went further and endorsed two more documents a vision for Sino-African cooperation until 2035 and a declaration on climate change.

In this sense, it seems that China is leading Turkey, but the second comparator suggests otherwise.

2. Turkey more proactive in recognizing the African agency

As development partners, Turkey and China have always expressed willingness to work with African countries to achieve AU Agenda 2063. more seriously. The 2014 Malabo Declaration made clear reference to the AU’s Agenda 2063 continental frameworks and flagship projects as a way to prioritize Turkey’s ways of working with African countries. A full range of AU continental frameworks was only recently recognized in the Dakar documents.

That said, neither have specifically used these frames to determine the corresponding action plans that would be the next step for both partners. For example, while Turkey and China offer African LDCs preferential market access and both offer technical assistance through means such as Chinese agricultural technology demonstration centers, neither have formally expressed their intention to extend preferential agreements to all African countries under the AfCFTA, a decision that several analysts recommend, and which could make a huge difference to commerce.

So what do these two differences actually mean in reality? Let me move on to the third and final comparator. The economic results.

3. Turkey’s engagement with Africa is smaller than that of China

Turkey has a slightly higher GDP per capita than China, but its economy is 5% the size of China, so its reach in Africa will be smaller at the same time. However, Turkey can do more. So, for example, at the Istanbul summit in 2021, President Erdoan announced that Turkey would share 15 million doses of the vaccine with African countries equivalent to only 1.5% of China’s pledge of 1 billion doses.

Likewise, while Turkey aimed to reach $ 50 billion in annual trade with Africa by 2015, its trade volumes with Africa reached $ 25 billion in 2020 representing just a five-fold increase from $ 5 billion in 2000.

In contrast, China’s trade with Africa has increased tenfold over a similar period. In the area of ​​infrastructure, Turkey is estimated to have supported 1,150 projects worth over $ 70 billion in Africa. Again, this is a smaller scope than China, but it is crucial given Africa’s infrastructure deficits. A welcome new plan is the construction of a 368 km section of a railway line costing $ 1.9 billion.

However, where Turkey stands out is in investment. Turkey’s stock of FDI to Africa reached just under $ 2 billion in 2019, which is again lower than China’s stock of $ 43 billion in 2020, but represents a larger share. Turkey’s overall FDI high at 3.5% than China at 2%, and appears to be growing rapidly.

How can Turkey and China strengthen their presence?

In my opinion, Turkey seems to lack pioneering ideas and its own niche. He is also struggling to push his home appliance to work with African partners in order to keep his promises.

For example, the Turkey-Africa summits take place every six years without a clear framework for implementation, while FOCAC commitments are every three years and have monitoring mechanisms.

Although not without controversy, China is deploying its stated ambitions and technologies of FOCAC through the activities of SOEs in Africa. Turkey needs to identify more carefully where its companies have a stake in Africa, what is called a win-win, and actively support even subsidizing that.

Does Africa have a strategy vis-à-vis Turkey and China?

Despite all of this, nothing can be more helpful than listening carefully to Africa’s demands and helping Africans formulate them. Indeed, the key is for Africa to proactively engage its development partners, differentiating the attributes of Turkey and China from their economic offers.

Turkey cannot and should not be China, and vice versa. If African countries had a Turkey strategy, similar to a model that my company has designed for China, that could provide an excellent starting point.