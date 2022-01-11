The options available to Boris Johnson to mitigate the crisis, from VAT cuts on energy to a one-off tax

Pressure is mounting on the government to act to protect families from a looming cost-of-living crisis as experts predict a 50% increase in bills in April, which will cost households hundreds of dollars. more each year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had discussed the matter with Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the weekend and they were looking at what we can do.

He said he understood the pressures people face on household finances which made life very difficult.

Referring to measures already in place, Mr Johnson said people have access to all the money that is being put in place through local councils to help people in difficulty, cold weather payments, the rebate for homes hot, money for retirees.

But you know, I understand how difficult it is. And we were definitely looking at what we can do, he added.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove also said the government would look at a range of options to help those in difficulty.

What are some of these options?

VAT reduction

Mr Johnson has so far resisted pressure to offer VAT cuts on energy bills, which is demanded by Labor.

This would provide a flat rate reduction on all household energy bills for each household.

VAT on domestic fuel bills in the UK is currently charged at 5 percent, which equates to around 60 on the average annual charge.

Arguably the reduction would not have a huge impact on households given that people could be paying around 700 more per year in bills, experts say.

But it would at least show that the government is ready to take action to protect household finances.

Chancellor Sunak is reportedly opposed to a general reduction in VAT, however, as it would help the rich as well as the poor.

Green taxes

A group of Conservative MPs have suggested that the environmental tax imposed on electricity bills should be temporarily paid out of the treasury in order to ease the burden on the consumer.

The Conservative Network for the Environment (CEN), which has 116 Conservative MPs among its members, has suggested that the Treasury should temporarily fund the tax.

The taxes support wind farms and other green energy measures and the group said they are backed by legally binding contracts, so there can be no overall reduction in the green subsidy.

The total abolition of the tax could also be politically difficult for the Prime Minister given the ambitious climate goals he has set for himself.

Another possibility is for the levies to be removed from energy bills and instead applied through general income tax, which would mean that the highest incomes pay the most.

Bridge loans

The government is also believed to be considering facilitating loans to energy companies to cover their growing costs, meaning this would not be passed directly on to consumers.

Some have argued that pumping this extra money into industry will eventually balance out when energy prices inevitably fall again.

But others have pointed out that loans should always be repaid, which means the cost will eventually pass on to the consumer.

As stated in IMr. Sunak is believed to have reservations as some energy companies cannot take credit risk.

Delay the health and social levy

House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested to the Prime Minister that the planned increase in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) dubbed the Social Care Tax could be delayed for a year.

The tax increase, which will fund the clearance of the NHS backlog and later support improved social care, is expected to hit people’s wages from April 2022.

But Mr Rees-Mogg and several other Tory MPs have suggested that it would not be appropriate to launch a new tax as inflation hits 6% and energy bills rise.

As reported by I, some high-ranking conservatives believe the prime minister may have the political option to delay the levy due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant which has caused further economic disruption and will continue to increase the NHS backlog.

Mr Johnson could arguably say that there is no point in trying to clear the backlog until the acute pressure from this wave of Covid-19 is over.

Extension of the discount on the warm house

The Warm Home Discount Scheme offers retirees and low-income households 140% off their electricity bill during the winter.

Expanding the program could be a relatively simple way to provide support to more people.

It currently applies to around 2.2 million people in the country, but there is an argument for extending eligibility, for example, to all who benefit from universal credit.

Windfall tax

Labor has said it will impose a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers to fund measures to lower the cost of living.

The party said the $ 6.6 billion plan would reduce the average household energy bill by 200 by removing VAT from household energy bills for a year.

Labor is also planning to extend and increase the rebate on existing hot houses for those most at risk, which the party says would save the low-income, retirees and middle-aged 600 in a hurry.

The money would be generated by forcing oil companies to contribute 1.2 billion euros through a one-year corporate tax hike of 10 percentage points.

Part of the money would also come from a forecast of an additional $ 3.1 billion in VAT revenue due to the price hike, Labor said.

The last $ 2.3 billion needed would come from projected additional North Sea oil and gas revenue, according to figures used by the party.

It would spend an additional 3.5 billion in rebates on hot housing, to increase it from 140 to 400 per year, and would double the number of eligible households.

VAT would also be removed from household energy bills for a year from April, six months more than Labor had previously requested, at a cost of around $ 2.5 billion.

Smoothing out supplier failure costs by removing them from customer bills would cost $ 2.6 billion, while a $ 600 million contingency fund would be established to support energy-consuming businesses.