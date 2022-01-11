Why Mitt Romney defended the GOP senator Donald Trump called a “jerk”





Senator Mike Rounds, RS.D., September 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Utah Senator Mitt Romney defended Rounds on Monday after former President Donald Trump called the GOP Senator a jerk. (Patrick Semansky, Associated Press)

Estimated reading time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Senator Mitt Romney on Monday defended a Republican colleague whom former President Donald Trump called a “moron” for declaring the 2020 election fair in a weekend interview .

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Senator Mike Rounds, RS.D., told host George Stephanopoulos that the election was “fair, as fair as we have seen” despite the fact that Trump and his supporters continue to claim without merit that this was the case. riddled with fraud and stolen.

“Although there were a few irregularities, none of the irregularities would have increased to the point where they would have changed the outcome of the vote in a single state,” Rounds said.

The senator said it was important for the Republican Party to get this message out to the public.

“We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Rounds said. “And if we just look back and tell our people not to vote because there is cheating, then we’re going to put ourselves at a great disadvantage.”

Romney has repeatedly called on Republicans to tell Americans the truth about the “big lie.”

Mike Rounds is telling the truth knowing that our Republic depends on it. Republicans like Govs Hutchinson, Baker & Hogan; Meaning McConnell, Thune & Johnson; Bush and Cheney; more than 60 courts and even the right-wing editorial page of the Wall Street Journal agree: Joe Biden won the election.

– Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 10, 2022

In response to Rounds’ comments, Trump released a statement on Monday saying, “‘Senator’ Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just woke up to the fraudulent 2020 presidential election. He made a statement. statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, much of it coming from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states, he found that the election went very well. Is he crazy or just stupid? “

Trump, who had supported the Rounds in 2020, went on to say, “Even though his election won’t be for another 5 years, I will never support this jerk again.”

Later Monday, Rounds said in a statement he was disappointed but not surprised by Trump’s reaction.

“However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 election. This is not new information. If we are honest, there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have affected the election results. “

Rounds added that former Vice President Mike Pence stood firm, acknowledged Biden’s victory and acted with integrity.

“It’s time for the rest of us to do the same,” he said.

In the ABC News interview, Rounds said Trump’s fate should be left in the hands of the Justice Department and federal courts for his role in allegedly inciting the Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021. .

“What happens with a president is that he has the shield of office, which in many cases prohibits or limits the ability of the courts to deal with the issues around him. Actually, it’s removing that shield. President Trump was no longer president at the time this happened, “he said.” The courts are the appropriate place where these questions need to be answered. “

The Towers voted to certify Biden’s election and voted against the conviction of Trump in the Senate impeachment trial for his alleged role in the murderous incursion. He was among the few Republicans to suggest the former president could be prosecuted under federal rebellion and insurgency law.

Romney, who was among seven Republicans who voted to condemn Trump for inciting insurgency, directly blamed Trump for what happened on January 6, 2021.

× Dennis RomboyMore Stories That May Interest You

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksl.com/article/50325631/why-mitt-romney-defended-gop-senator-whom-donald-trump-called-a-jerk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos