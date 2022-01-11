Turkish AK Party Expands Support for Kazakhstan’s Peace and Stability





Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK) spokesman on Monday reiterated his country’s support for the peace, stability, unity and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan amid ongoing unrest in that country from Central Asia. Turkey will always stand by its friend and brother Kazakhstan under all circumstances, Omer Celik said at a meeting of the AK Party’s central executive council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The closed-door meeting at party headquarters lasted three and a half hours. Stressing that Turkey and Kazakhstan have deep-rooted relations, Celik said Turkey is closely following the situation in Kazakhstan. Welcoming the productive and extensive high-level visits between the two countries, Celik said the establishment of the Organization of Turkish States is a very valuable step in strengthening relations between Turkish-speaking nations. After gas prices in Kazakhstan doubled on January 2, triggering protests, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and Mangystau before extending it to the whole country. He then sought help from a Russian-based military alliance, which sent troops to quell the unrest. – Israel’s illegal settlements Celik also condemned Israel’s approval of new plans to build more than 3,500 additional illegal settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem. Noting that Israel’s recent sweeping measures undermine the two-state prospect, Celik said they also prevent the emergence of a self-sustaining Palestinian state. Celik called on the UN to take action against Israel’s ongoing illegal settlement activity in the Palestinian territories and urged the global body to take legal action to prevent recent acts. Celik’s statements came after five settlement plans containing 3,557 new settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem were approved by an Israeli local planning committee last week. In recent years, Israel has intensified its settlement activities in East Jerusalem. The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered occupied territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements illegal. * Written by Zehra Nur Duz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkeys-ak-party-extends-support-for-kazakhstans-peace-stability-3587530 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos