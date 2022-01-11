PM Modi: SC to Set Up High-Level Committee to Investigate Security Flaws During PM’s Visit to Punjab | India News

NEW DELHI: After ensuring the judicial preservation of official documents relating to the security breach during Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the Punjab on January 5, a Supreme Court bench led by CJI announced on Monday that it would appoint a high-level panel headed by a retired judge to investigate the incident and establish liability for the stray officials.The court reiterated its oral advice to the Central and Punjabi government not to continue their separate investigations into the case. He also objected to the Center issuing warning notices to the Chief Secretary of the Punjab, the DGP and five other state officials when the Supreme Court was already seized of the case.

The bench said he would soon adopt orders to set up the investigative committee headed by the retired judge and comprising the DGP of Chandigarh, an inspector general of the NIA, the registrar of the Punjab & Haryana HCs and the Additional DG (Security) of Punjab.

From the start on Monday, Punjabic Advocate General DS Patwalia opposed the warning notices issued by the Interior Ministry and the creation of a committee while asking officials to respond within 24 hours to the reasons why disciplinary action would not be taken against them for the alleged breaches leading to the security breach.

The Punjab AG said, “The MHA has already found them guilty without a hearing. What is the purpose of setting up an investigative committee in which an IG from SPG is also a member. The conclusion is that they will be sentenced without being heard. ” He said the state was ready to open an impartial investigation to determine accountability and responsibility, as it viewed the security breach during the prime minister’s visit as serious. “Hang them if they are guilty. But do not condemn them without hearing them”, he pleaded with the magistracy of CJI NV Ramana and judges Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the MHA set up the committee in accordance with the SPG Act and the Blue-Book for VVIP Safety and to find out who the people responsible for the failure are when the details of the Premier’s travel plan Minister have been communicated to them. The Punjab’s DGP gave the green light to the Prime Minister’s procession when it left Bathinda and never informed by radio of the road blockade.

In a rare instance, Mehta shared on the screen the provisions of the Blue-Book, which read: “The State / UT must make all the protective arrangements required for the safety and security of the Prime Minister, while the SPG will provide immediate protection to the PM. ”

The Blue-Book also states: “The implementation of these rules will be the responsibility of the Director General / Inspector General of State Police / UT assisted by the Inspector General / DIG (CID / Intelligence / Security) and / or the Police Commissioner in the case of towns with such commissioners. Mehta showed Rule 9 of the Blue Book, which read: “Crowds must be properly controlled by judicious deployment of police and erection of barricades at level crossings and other congested parts of the road.”

The CJI-led bench said it took the Prime Minister’s security breach seriously, but that doesn’t mean the Center will move forward with the show cause notice and investigation into the incident despite the fact that the SC ordered the seizure of all official documents. relating to the incident. “The Center was not expected to give the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the DGP 24 hours to respond to its show cause notice when the SC is already seized of the case and offers a high level investigation.” , said the judiciary.

The SG said the show cause notices were issued before the SC took over the PID filed by ‘Lawyers Voice’ and attempted to justify the Centre’s action by calling it a mere process to identify shortcomings on the part of the lawyers. people who were in the loop. on the PM’s route and were statutorily saddled to ensure safe and smooth passage for the PM’s procession.

But the court said the issue in court was to investigate the security breach and determine liability. “If you initiate disciplinary proceedings and try to determine liability, what is left for the court to determine,” the magistrate asked. SG proposed that the committee submit a report to SC for further action. But the judiciary said neither the Center nor the state should continue their investigations.