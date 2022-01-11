I decided on free booster shots because people’s safety is paramount

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo say, third vaccination or booster vaccination Covid-19 will be offered free of charge to the entire community.

According to him, this policy was taken because the government gives priority to the safety of the people.

“I have decided that this third vaccine is free for all Indonesians. Because once again I stress that the safety of people is the main priority,” he said. Jokowi in the video description posted by the Presidential Secretariat on YouTube on Tuesday (1/1/2022).

Jokowi said the booster vaccination process will begin on January 12, 2022 or Wednesday tomorrow.

The priority targets of this vaccination booster are the elderly and vulnerable groups.

“This effort is important to make to increase the immunity of the community given the Covid-19 virus which continues to mutate,” he continued.

Then, the Head of State also explained the modalities necessary to receive this third dose of vaccination, namely that the future vaccinated had received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine more than six months ago.

Additionally, Jokowi reminded the public to remain disciplined in implementing health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing their hands.

“Because vaccination and health care discipline are essential to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

