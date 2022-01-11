Why Bridgewaters Ray Dalio Supports China’s Prosperity Efforts Under President Xi Jinping

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio backed China’s push for common prosperity or greater equality under President Xi Jinping and said countries like the United States could benefit from it. a similar approach.

Beijing’s pursuit of shared prosperity has been the driving force behind its large-scale crackdowns in industries such as e-commerce, video games, real estate, and after-school tutoring. The increased regulatory pressure has in turn caused sharp declines for many Chinese stocks listed in the US and Hong Kong, and prompted many investors to re-evaluate the risks and rewards of Chinese assets.

Dalio, a longtime Chinese bull, however, warned market watchers not to misinterpret the shares as demonstrating that Chinese leaders are showing their true anti-capitalist stripes and stressed the benefits of investing in the country.

READRay Dalios Bridgewater Raises $ 1.25 Billion For China-Based Fund

Common prosperity is a good thing, Dalio said in a video appearance at the UBS Groups Greater China conference on Jan. 10. This is another way of saying prosperity for most people.

Dalio said his views on the matter were roughly aligned with those of China’s leaders and that there are many opportunities that will lead to a better economy and a more just system.

As Deng Xiaoping and others have understood, it is a cycle, said Dalio. First you get rich, then you strive to distribute those opportunities more evenly. Deng, the former Supreme Leader of China, sparked economic reforms from the late 1970s. These changes allowed China to grow much faster than it had under the former leader. of the Communist Party Mao Zedong, who died in 1976.

Many people do not know the real thought, although there have been attempts to describe it, and tend to make the mistake of thinking that it is like a return to communism under Mao, rather than understanding its just part of the evolutionary process, he said.

Dalio said he believes that through their own system, the United States needs more common prosperity, which many countries are doing. His presentation showed the wealth and income gaps in the United States at highs last reached in the 1930s.

Before the same conference, a senior banker told reporters that China is committed to welcoming global investors and further opening up its financial markets.

Tommie Fang, head of global markets at UBS in China, said on January 7 that he recently spent a week in Beijing to meet with financial regulators. Fang said he saw a lot of positive energy, pro-business attitude and openness in his meetings with the central bank, securities, banking and foreign exchange regulators, and leaders of the new Beijing Stock Exchange.

READBridgewater Appoints New Co-Managing Directors To Lead World’s Largest Hedge Fund

In late July, after a crackdown on tutoring in disrupted markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission met privately with representatives of global financial institutions and tried to allay investor concerns, saying China would review the market impact before introducing future policies.

Fang, who attended the July meeting, said: I firmly maintain the view that the political environment in China is more stabilized and valuations are more attractive compared to early last year.

He said Chinese regulators are making very clear and dedicated efforts to step up dialogue with their US counterparts over Chinese companies listed in the US, which are threatened with delisting in a dispute over access to audit documents.

Dalio told conference attendees that his hedge fund management company has thrived since starting to apply its all-weather approach, which aims to make money independent of broader market movements, to invest in Mainland China.

We have been doing this for about three years ashore. It is very well done whether the direction of the market is up or down. I’m just thrilled to be a participant, he said. In November, The Wall Street Journal reported that Bridgewater had raised the equivalent of $ 1.25 billion for its third largest investment fund in China to date.

Dalio advised investors to be wary of holding cash, given its downsides on an inflation-adjusted basis. Stop thinking of money as a safe investment. Investors think cash is safe because it doesn’t have a lot of volatility. The mindset has to change, he said.

Write to Quentin Webb at [email protected] and Jing Yang at [email protected]

This article was published by Dow Jones Newswires