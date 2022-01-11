Politics
President Joko Widodo guarantees free booster vaccines for all
KBR, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo announced that the third vaccination or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of charge to all Indonesians.
The President confirmed that the third vaccination will begin on Wednesday (12/1/2022) tomorrow.
“For this reason, I have decided to give this third vaccine free to all Indonesians, because once again I stress that the safety of persons is the main priority. The terms and conditions necessary to receive this third vaccine are that the candidate for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine has more than six the previous month, ”Jokowi said in an online statement Tuesday (1/11/2022).
Read also :
The head of state said the government will implement the third dose of immunization as a priority for the elderly and vulnerable groups.
According to him, this effort is aimed at increasing the immunity of the community, given the Covid-19 virus which continues to mutate.
President Joko Widodo also reminded the public to remain disciplined in the application of health protocols even if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19.
“Wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance, because vaccination and disciplined health protocols are essential to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” he concluded.
Read also :
Source of booster vaccine budget
Previously, economists had urged the government to release the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (booster).
The director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said that considering the benefits of vaccines, the vaccination program should be included in the government’s priority in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, Bhima said, President Jokowi had once pledged to provide free vaccines to the community.
“There is no reason for the government to charge for vaccinations as promised by the president that vaccination is free. There was a speech that in 2021 paid vaccines would be rejected because vaccines should be free. Now , if there is a discourse on paid or independent vaccinations, it means that it is not coherent “, he declared. Bhima to KBR, Monday (1/10/2022).
According to Bhima, the government is able to fund the third dose of vaccination for all Indonesians. Budget sources can come from the allocation of funds that have not been absorbed in 2021, as well as regional funds that are still deposited in the banking system.
“From the allocation of funds that have not been absorbed throughout 2021, therefore, there remains a very significant amount of Silpa (the remaining budget funding), this surplus budget difference, including the 2021 PEN budget, the absorption is only 88%, which means that there is still some that can be allocated for the needs of 2022, said Bhima.
“Many local governments have been empowered to deal with speeding up budgeting, but many of those who cultivate funds in the banking sector may be earmarked for vaccines as it is an urgent need,” a- he added.
Besides these two methods, Bima added that a number of infrastructure projects should also be postponed for the benefit of public health. He said the government needs to make sure people are healthy and get their rights.
“So don’t rush to build a new capital, for example, but paying for people’s vaccinations destroys the sense of justice and trust in the government. Remember that law number 2 of 2020 is still in effect, which means that the government without the approval of the DPR can shift the budget for needs that the government needs as a priority, ”Bhima said.
Read also :
“Vaccination is a priority need, even though the deadline (for implementation) is in two days or can be postponed to next week, the capacity of the government to finance 100% free vaccinations is still there,” he said. he concluded.
Sources
2/ https://kbr.id/nasional/01-2022/presiden_joko_widodo_pastikan_vaksin_booster_gratis_untuk_seluruh_masyarakat/107342.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]