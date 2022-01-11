President Joko Widodo guarantees free booster vaccines for all

KBR, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo announced that the third vaccination or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of charge to all Indonesians.

The President confirmed that the third vaccination will begin on Wednesday (12/1/2022) tomorrow.

“For this reason, I have decided to give this third vaccine free to all Indonesians, because once again I stress that the safety of persons is the main priority. The terms and conditions necessary to receive this third vaccine are that the candidate for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine has more than six the previous month, ”Jokowi said in an online statement Tuesday (1/11/2022).

Read also :

The head of state said the government will implement the third dose of immunization as a priority for the elderly and vulnerable groups.

According to him, this effort is aimed at increasing the immunity of the community, given the Covid-19 virus which continues to mutate.

President Joko Widodo also reminded the public to remain disciplined in the application of health protocols even if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance, because vaccination and disciplined health protocols are essential to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” he concluded.

Read also :

Source of booster vaccine budget

Previously, economists had urged the government to release the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (booster).

The director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said that considering the benefits of vaccines, the vaccination program should be included in the government’s priority in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, Bhima said, President Jokowi had once pledged to provide free vaccines to the community.

“There is no reason for the government to charge for vaccinations as promised by the president that vaccination is free. There was a speech that in 2021 paid vaccines would be rejected because vaccines should be free. Now , if there is a discourse on paid or independent vaccinations, it means that it is not coherent “, he declared. Bhima to KBR, Monday (1/10/2022).

According to Bhima, the government is able to fund the third dose of vaccination for all Indonesians. Budget sources can come from the allocation of funds that have not been absorbed in 2021, as well as regional funds that are still deposited in the banking system.

“From the allocation of funds that have not been absorbed throughout 2021, therefore, there remains a very significant amount of Silpa (the remaining budget funding), this surplus budget difference, including the 2021 PEN budget, the absorption is only 88%, which means that there is still some that can be allocated for the needs of 2022, said Bhima.

“Many local governments have been empowered to deal with speeding up budgeting, but many of those who cultivate funds in the banking sector may be earmarked for vaccines as it is an urgent need,” a- he added.

Besides these two methods, Bima added that a number of infrastructure projects should also be postponed for the benefit of public health. He said the government needs to make sure people are healthy and get their rights.

“So don’t rush to build a new capital, for example, but paying for people’s vaccinations destroys the sense of justice and trust in the government. Remember that law number 2 of 2020 is still in effect, which means that the government without the approval of the DPR can shift the budget for needs that the government needs as a priority, ”Bhima said.

Read also :

“Vaccination is a priority need, even though the deadline (for implementation) is in two days or can be postponed to next week, the capacity of the government to finance 100% free vaccinations is still there,” he said. he concluded.

Publisher: Muthia Kusuma