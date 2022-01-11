Many Arab ministers “face” China, what’s new?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Foreign ministers of oil-rich Arab countries reportedly visited Beijing, China on Monday (10/1/2022). They came from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nahef bin Falah al-Hajrah. There are no direct details as to why this was done. But the arrival of Arab ministers and officials during the week would be linked to China’s “energy security” concerns. state newspaper World time said the visit could “make a breakthrough”, especially in talks on a free trade agreement between China and the GCC. They will be in China until Friday. The China-GCC deal was first discussed in 2004. Its continuation was not discussed until March 2021 and includes the possibility of resuming negotiations. Analysts believe China is hoping for closer ties with GCC countries. This could secure the supply chain after the violent unrest in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan, a country rich in oil and gas, has been in turmoil since Tuesday last week. China is known to have invested heavily in the energy industry of its close neighbor. “Kazakhstan is a major energy supplier for Beijing’s West-East gas pipeline program in Central Asia. The current political unrest in the country could affect China’s energy supply chain in the future, which President Xi Jinping will not allow, ”Science Institute and Chinese Military Technology researcher Zhou Chenming said. South China Morning Post (SCMP). “If there is an energy crisis because the West-East gas pipeline is forced to shut down, only the Gulf states can act as a replacement.” Another researcher from the China Foundation for International Strategic Studies, Eagle Yin, said China will seek other areas of cooperation with the GCC.

He said the six GCC member countries were not only motivated by economic interests in the energy sector, but also in other areas such as defense and security. “The Gulf countries see China as a real world power, better relations with Beijing will only benefit their national economic development,” he said. Previously, Chinese President Xi Jinping even said he supported the government’s crackdown on protesters in Kazahstan. He even said he was ready to provide support if needed as stated AFP. “Very responsible,” he said in a message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On the other hand, Indonesia has also imposed a ban on coal exports. Even though this country is China’s largest source of imports, up to 62%. It should be noted, based on data from the Handbook of Energy and Economic Statistics of Indonesia 2020, that Indonesia has exported coal to China at over 100 million tonnes per year since 2019. Based on this data , in 2019, Indonesia exported coal to China amounted to 144.41 million tons, and in 2020 it will reach 127.79 million tons. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



