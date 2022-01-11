UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson under fire over ‘Bring your own booze’ lockdown party





Boris Johnson lacked the moral authority to run the country, said Labor leader Keir Starmer London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shot on Tuesday after it emerged his private secretary had invited more than 100 people to a ‘Bring your own booze’ party in Downing Street Garden during the first lockdown of the coronavirus. Johnson, who won a landslide victory in the 2019 election, has come under scrutiny over the past month after a video was released showing his staff laughing and joking about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas lockdown. The revelations about a string of Downing Street parties sparked popular derision, sparking comedian jokes and criticism from opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, who said Johnson did not have the moral authority to run the country. Johnson and his partner Carrie were among those who gathered with around 40 employees in the Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020, after the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary Martin Reynolds sent an email invitation, ITV reported. “After what has been an incredibly busy time, we thought it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially remote drink in Garden No.10 tonight,” Reynolds said in the e -mail, ITV reported. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own alcohol!” At the time of the rally, schools were closed to most students, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mix. The rules were so strict at the time that police prosecuted people for throwing parties, erecting random checkpoints in some areas and in Derbyshire in central England, using drones to monitor the beauty sites. Johnson’s office declined to comment on the ITV report. A senior government official, Sue Gray, is currently investigating allegations of at least five parties held in government departments last year during the lockdown restrictions. Edward Argar, a young health minister, said he understood the harm media reporting of the Downing Street parties would cause. “I can understand the harm that these reports, these allegations, will have caused, especially for those who have lost loved ones,” Argar told Sky News. “It would not be appropriate (…) for me to comment on these ongoing conversations or his ongoing investigation. We must leave space to conclude this investigation.” In recent months Johnson, 57, has come under fire for handling a sordid scandal, awarding lucrative COVID contracts, renovating his Downing Street apartment, and a claim he stepped in to ensure that pets are evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal from the West in August. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

