Former President Trump attacks Senator Rounds





Former President Donald Trump has now attacked the two senators from South Dakota. In December 2020, Trump called John Thune RINO (Republican in name only) and said Thune’s political career would be over after Thune said it was time for people to move on after the election of 2020. Trump’s target on Monday was Senator Mike Rounds.

This weekend, Rounds was on this week on ABC and said it had not found any irregularities that could go so far as to change the outcome of an election in a single state. Rounds said the election was fair, as fair as we have seen it. We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.

Trump went on a rampage on Monday in a statement, saying Senator Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota had just woken up to the fraudulent 2020 presidential election. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, including much of it pouring in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states, it found the election s ‘went very well. Is he crazy or just stupid? The figures are convincing and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive. The only reason he did this was because he got my approval and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has the time, and these are the only ones, the weak ones, that will stand out. Even if his election will not come for 5 years, I will never support this moron again. His RINOs like this that allow the Democrats to destroy our Nation! Our borders, our military, our economy, inflation, the horrific handling of the Chinese virus and Afghanistan, and rampant crime in our democratic-ruled cities are tearing our country apart. We are the laughing stock of the whole world even though we were respected and even feared just 1 year ago. There was no thought of Russia with Ukraine, China with Taiwan, Iran with nuclear weapons, or North Korea with nasty statements. Radical Left Democrats and RINOS, like Senator Mike Rounds, are not making it easy for our country to succeed. He is a weak and ineffective leader, and I hereby make a firm commitment that he will never receive my approval again!

Rounds responded with a statement on Monday afternoon, saying: I am disappointed but not surprised by the reaction of the former president. However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 elections. This is not new information. If I was honest, there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the election results. At this point, almost all of my Republican colleagues in the Senate recognized it last January. During the electoral certification process, we did our due diligence and looked at the challenges raised by lawyers for past presidents. More than 90 senators agreed that there was not enough evidence to overturn the results and, therefore, certified the election as required by our Constitution. Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence stood firm, recognized President Bidens’ victory, and acted with integrity. It is time for the rest of us to do the same. If you look at the challenges our nation faces today – be it inflation, the border crisis or Afghanistan – it is clear that we are in desperate need of responsible, conservative and disciplined leadership in the White House. . As the Republican Party, we need to focus on what lies ahead, not the past. Elections are about increasing support for your party, not dividing it further. Attacking Republicans will certainly not result in a winning formula. Nor tell citizens not to vote. If we want to win in 2022 and 2024, we must move forward together.

