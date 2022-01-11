Politics
President Joko Widodo guarantees free booster shots for all
KBR, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo has announced that the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or booster vaccine will be given free to all Indonesians.
The president confirmed that the third vaccine will start tomorrow, Wednesday (December 1, 2022).
“For this reason, I have decided to give this third vaccine free to all Indonesians, as I once again stress that human security is paramount. Jokowi said in an online statement Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
The head of state said the government would introduce a third dose of vaccination mainly for the elderly and vulnerable groups.
According to him, this effort aims to increase the resistance of the community, in the face of the Covid-19 virus, which continues to mutate.
President Joko Widodo also reminded the public to remain disciplined in the implementation of health instructions, even if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Use the land, keep a safe distance because vaccinations and disciplined health practices are essential to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, he concluded.
Budget source for booster vaccine
In the past, economists have urged the government to release a third dose of Covid-19 (a booster vaccine).
Bhima Yudhistira, director of the Center for Economics and Law (Celios), believes that given the benefits of vaccines, the vaccination program should be included as a government priority in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, Bhima said that President Jokowi once pledged to provide free vaccines to the community.
“The government has no reason to pay for vaccinations, as the president has promised, vaccination is free. Before, there was a debate that paid vaccines would be rejected in 2021 because vaccines should be free. If there is now a debate on paid or stand-alone vaccinations, that means it is not consistent, ”he said. Bhima at KBR on Monday (October 1, 2022).
According to Bhima, the government will be able to finance the third dose of vaccination for all Indonesians. Budget sources can come from the allocation of funds not used in 2021 as well as regional funds still deposited in the banking system.
“On the allocation of funds that have not been mobilized throughout 2021, there is therefore a very large amount of SEPA (remaining budgetary funding), this additional budgetary difference, including the 2021 PEN budget, is not absorbed only at 88%, i.e. that for 2022 is still on the left, Bhima said.
Many municipalities have been empowered to manage the acceleration of budget execution, but for many, those that raise funds in the banking sector may be targeted for vaccines as it is an urgent need, he said. -he adds.
In addition to these two methods, Bima added that a number of infrastructure projects are also expected to be postponed due to public health reasons. He said the government needs to make sure people are healthy and get their rights.
“So don’t rush to build a new capital, for example, but paying people to get vaccinated will destroy a sense of justice and trust in government. said Bhima.
Immunization is a primary need, even if the deadline (implementation) is in two days or can be postponed to the following week, the capacity of governments to fund 100% free vaccinations still exists, he concluded. .
