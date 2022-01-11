Boris Johnson attended the No 10 Lockdown Breaking party with 100 Downing Street employees invited

More than 100 Downing Street workers have been invited to an end-of-lockdown party in Garden No.10 and ordered to bring your own alcohol, according to a leaked email.

The revelation puts further pressure on Boris Johnson, who declined to say if he attended, but a source said The independent he had hung out with the staff for at least an hour while they were drinking drinks.

The party took place on May 20, 2020, as England was still emerging from the first strict Covid lockdown and meetings with more than one other person outside were still prohibited.

On Monday evening, Metropolitan Police said they were in contact with the Cabinet Office about alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulation at No.10 on May 20.

It also happened five days after another party, where the prime minister and his wife were pictured with officials having wine and cheese in the garden, as reported. The independent.

Sources said The independent there had been other No.10 rallies during the lockdown that had yet to be disclosed. Senior official Sue Gray is investigating the events.

According to ITV News, the leaked email was sent by Mr Johnson’s senior private secretary, Martin Reynolds, to more than 100 Downing Street employees.

The email read: Hi everyone. After what has been an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially aloof drink in Garden No.10 tonight. Join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!

About 30 to 40 staff attended, the broadcaster said, including Mr Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

An hour before the rally, Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden told members of the public in a live press conference: You can meet someone outside of your home in an outdoor public place, as long as you stay at two meters from each other.

The same day, the Metropolitan Police also reminded members of the public on their social media feed that they are allowed to enjoy the good weather, but must do so alone, with people you live with, or simply with you and another person. anybody.

Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, had previously urged a senior official to investigate the rally.

Asked about the event following Mr Cummings’ allegations last week, Mr Johnson declined to say whether he attended the May 20 party, insisting that Sue Gray, the senior official in charge of ‘repeatedly investigating non-compliance with the rules, was investigating the case.

All of this, as you know, is being properly investigated by Sue Gray, he said. Pressed on the subject, he repeated: This is all a subject of investigation by Sue Gray. Number 10 also denied reports that Mr Reynolds would be removed from his current post.

A source also said The independent there were more parts that would be revealed if Ms Gray got the information she should be getting. However, they added that it was deeply wrong for those responsible to be blamed when their actions were sanctioned by the prime minister.

He was there for [the parties]. He encouraged people to drink and drink himself. And it was clearly untruth for # 10 to suggest that there was nothing that could be described as [a party], they said. It was shocking that they even tried to pretend that.

These events, inside and outside of No 10, were on several occasions not working meetings, they added.

The events, most of which were smaller than the May 20 rally, often included drinks in the garden, but moved indoors for snacks and pizza when it was cold, sources said.

Writing on his Substack blog last week, Mr Cummings said: On Wednesday, May 20… a top official No 10 invited people out for social drinks in the garden.

Alongside another Special Advisor No.10, the former Advisor No.10 claimed to have said the event appeared to be against the rules and should not happen.

He added: We have been ignored. I was sick and returned to bed early that afternoon, but was told this event had definitely happened. In my opinion, the manager who organized this should have been sacked that summer anyway due to his failures against Covid. I have said this repeatedly to the PM.

In response, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, said Mr Johnson has always shown he does not play by the rules he sets for the rest of us.

He’s trying to get officials to take responsibility for his own mistakes, but he’s setting the tone for how Downing Street and the rest of the government operate, she said.

At the time this holiday took place, key frontline workers were working around the clock to protect us all, people suffered loneliness and loss under unbelievably difficult circumstances, and for the majority of the country our freedom was limited to a daily walk. .

Labor has welcomed Sue Grays’ investigation, but we need confirmation that this latest revelation, and all other parts not yet revealed by press inquiries, will be covered by her investigation.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the emails leaked on Monday were further proof that while the vast majority of people were playing by the rules, those in No 10 were breaking them and demanded that Mr Johnson be questioned by Mrs. Gray.

It’s a kick in the teeth for everyone who sacrificed so much during the pandemic, from those who couldn’t visit loved ones in the hospital to nurses who carry trash bags like PPE, a- he added.

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.