Covid case in India: PM Modi will chair a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Thursday

In order to take effective action to curb the spread of the infection caused by Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual conference meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11. (File photo)

The growing number of Covid cases is cause for concern, especially as election season draws near now. In order to take effective action to curb the spread of the infection caused by Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual conference with chief ministers on Thursday, January 13.

PM Modi will examine the Covid situation in the country and take stock of the measures implemented to curb the spread of the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual review meeting on Covid-19 on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi said he would hold a meeting with the chief ministers soon.

At Sunday’s review meeting, the prime minister called on officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and speed up the adolescent vaccination campaign in mission mode.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah and Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya.

Assembly elections across the country have intensified the need to curb the spread of the Covid infection. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7. Votes for all Assembly elections will be counted on March 10.

Data from the Ministry of Health showed on Tuesday that India had registered 1,68,063 new cases in the past 24 hours, down 6.5% from the previous day. This brought the total number of cases to 3,58 75,790. As many as 277 deaths have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 4,84,213.

The top five states with the highest number of cases are Maharashtra with 33,470 cases, followed by West Bengal with 19,286 cases, Delhi with 19,166 cases, Tamil Nadu with 13,990 cases and Karnataka with 11,698 cases.