Jokowi wants stunting rate to drop to 14% by 2024





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) target in 2024, figure growth retardation up to 14 percent. To achieve this goal, the stunting rate must decrease by 2.7% per year. Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the stunting rate in 2021 was 24.4%, so some effort was needed to meet the target. “So the president has given a clear target, if he has given us a clear target task, which is to reduce our stunting by 2021, it is at 24.4%, he hopes he can achieve. 14% in 2024, “said the Minister of Health. limited meeting with President Jokowi, quoted on YouTube from the presidential secretariat, Tuesday (1/1/2022). The health minister also said that the head of the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) Hasto Wardoyo will coordinate with relevant ministries / agencies to achieve these goals. In fact, said the Minister of Health, President Jokowi has demanded that by 2022, the stunting rate can drop to 3%. “Pak Hasto, as coordinator, must bring ministers together to achieve this. Earlier, the president also asked if it could be reduced by 3% next year, but the average must be 2.7% if it reaches 14%. [2024],” he said. At the same time, referring to data from the Ministry of Health, the national rate of stunting has tended to decline in recent years. It was recorded that in 2013 the national stunting rate reached 37.2%, then in 2016 it increased to 33.6%, to 30.8% in 2018, to 27.7% in 2019 and 24.4% in 2021. Meanwhile, BKKBN chief Hasto Wardoyo said President Jokowi called on BKKBN as executor to accelerate the reduction in the national rate of stunting, ensuring that interventions aimed at reduce stunting are perfectly targeted. “In principle, the direction of the president, we must really focus and then the intervention must be right in the goal. At BKKBN we are appointed as field implementers, in particular we have to check if the intervention can be targeted, ”Hasto said. Thanks to the various interventions carried out by the government, the stunting rate which was recorded at 36.8 in 2007 could be considerably reduced to 24.4 in 2021. The head of BKKBN indicated that there were two types of interventions carried out to accelerate the reduction of stunting, namely sensitive interventions and specific interventions. Specific interventions related to the direct causes of stunting generally concerned the health sector, while sensitive interventions related to indirect causes were carried out in all sectors. “This sensitive (intervention) has a great impact. Earlier, the Minister of Health also said that it is 70% of the effect, including a healthy environment, clean water is available, then poverty, education, these are factors sensitive, ”he explained. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

