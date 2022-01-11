Receipts handed, review board ruled right, says Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the allegation of receiving prohibited funds from foreign sources against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had turned out to be false.

He expressed these views as he chaired a government spokespersons session in which participants reviewed developments related to the Murree tragedy, the foreign funding affair, the long march of opposition and the current economic situation.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib briefed the participants in the sessions on the latest developments in the foreign funding affair.

Imran Khan said the allegations of receiving prohibited foreign funding had been proven to be false against the PTI. We provided all receipts to Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and the review committee gave us a good result. Now all other parties would have to provide their receipts, he said.

On the occasion, participants indicated that in the coming days, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) should respond on their sources of external funding.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar presented the Prime Minister with administrative issues before and after the Murree tragedy.

Prime Minister Khan said the federal government faced major problems after coming to power as national reserves were on the verge of bankruptcy and needed to take timely action. He added that the coronavirus pandemic had also created a difficult situation and the problem of post-COVID inflation then hit the country.

He said it was also difficult to tackle development in Afghanistan. He said the PTI government was successful in dealing with the bankruptcy and the COVID pandemic. Imran Khan said the challenges are to control inflation and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned the continued silence of Narendra Modi’s government on the Hindutva summit’s call for genocide of minorities in India and asked if the BJP government supports the call.

In messages on his Twitter account, Prime Minister Imran wrote: The continued silence of the Modi government on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for the genocide of minorities in India, especially of the 200 million Muslims, raises the question of whether the BJP government supports this. to call. It is high time the international community took note and acted.

Under the extremist ideology of the BJP, the Modi government, he wrote, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindustva groups. The extremist agenda of the Modi government is a reminder and a current threat to peace in the region.

Later, in a separate tweet, the Prime Minister wrote about the economy and the private sector’s confidence in it. He wrote: The private sector credit drawdown of Rs 1 138 billion in calendar year 2021 is the highest in 10 years. It shows growing confidence and investment from the private sector and strong growth momentum in the economy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all party leaders to take effective measures to strengthen the party’s organizational structure across the country.

He also ordered to effectively mobilize workers to ensure the success of the upcoming local elections in different provinces / regions. He was chairing a meeting of party leaders here, which was attended by PTI Chairman Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, PTI Punjab Chairman and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, PTI South Punjab Chairman and Minister of Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI Sindh President and Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, President of PTI Balochistan and Vice-President of the National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and Additional Secretary General of PTI Amir Mahmood Kiani.

The Minister of Planning and Secretary General of the PTI Asad Umar was also present. The meeting discussed issues related to strengthening and activating the organizational structure of the party across the country.

