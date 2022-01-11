Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson under fire for bringing your own alcohol lockdown party
LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire on Tuesday after it emerged his private secretary had invited more than 100 people to a bring your own booze party to Downing Street Garden during the country’s first lockdown against coronaviruses.
Johnson, who won a landslide victory in the 2019 election, has come under scrutiny over the past month after a video was released showing his staff laughing and joking about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas lockdown.
The revelations about a string of parties at Downing Street, the home and office of the Prime Minister, have sparked popular derision and criticism from opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, who said Johnson did not have the moral authority to run the country.
Johnson and his partner Carrie were among those who gathered with around 40 employees in the Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020, after the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary Martin Reynolds sent an email invitation, ITV News reported.
After what has been an incredibly busy time, we thought it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially distanced drink in Garden No10 tonight, Reynolds said in the email.
Join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!
At the time of the rally, schools were closed to most students, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mix. People were prevented from bidding farewell in person to dying loved ones.
Police have sued people for organizing parties, erecting random checkpoints in parts and in Derbyshire in central England, using drones to monitor beauty spots.
The UK death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic stands at 150,154, the seventh worst official death toll in the world after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.
Johnson’s office declined to comment on the ITV report. NBC News has not independently obtained or confirmed the authenticity of the email.
A senior government official, Sue Gray, is currently investigating allegations of at least five parties held in government departments last year during the lockdown restrictions.
Asked about reports from Downing Street parties, Johnson told parliament last month that all Covid guidelines were followed and no rules were broken.
Political opponents have said if Johnson had attended a party during a lockdown his position would be dangerous as such celebrations would show a pattern of contempt for the rules.
It gives the impression that this is part of the Prime Minister’s character, namely: he thinks he can get away with it and he sends the message to his whole government that the rules don’t apply to us, they don’t. apply only to everyone, said Ed Miliband, a former Labor leader.
In recent months Johnson, 57, has come under fire for handling a sleaze scandal, awarding lucrative Covid contracts, renovating his Downing Street apartment and a report he intervened for ensure pets have been evacuated from Kabul during the western withdrawal in August.
Edward Argar, a young health minister, said he understood the harm the holiday reporting would cause, especially for people who had lost family and friends.
But he told Sky News it would be inappropriate for him to comment while the investigation was ongoing.
London Police, who had previously refused to investigate reports of rallies of government officials, said on Monday they were in contact with the Cabinet Office over alleged violations of health protection laws in Downing Street .
