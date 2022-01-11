Elderly man claims to oppose fascism arrest for threatening to kill Donald Trump





An old man from New York has been accused of threatening to kill Donald Trump, whom the aspiring assassin has compared to Adolf Hitler.

Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach, was charged Monday with threatening to kill the former president on multiple occasions between July 2020 and December 2021.

Speaking to the U.S. Capitol Police in July 2020, Mr. Welnicki reportedly said he would buy weapons and take [Trump] down]if the president refused to step down.

Two days before the anniversary of the January 6 riots, the 72-year-old reportedly threatened the former president again, telling a secret service agent during a voluntary appeal: “I will do all I can to eliminate (Trump) and his 12 monkeys, according to court documents.

During calls with the police, the man also mentioned an alleged bounty of $ 350,000 on the head of Donald Trump.

The Independent has contacted the public defender representing Mr. Welnicki for comment.

Although Donald Trump is not named in the criminal complaint, it is understood that the president was the target of threats from the man, given the associated dates of his remarks.

According to a sworn statement from a Secret Service agent, the potential attacker believed he was defending democracy, arguing in one appeal, I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I will oppose fascism.

The threat to Mr. Trump comes just over a week after federal agents arrested Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, a Californian traveling across the country to the White House with a cache of weapons and a list of people killed including President Joe Biden and Dr Anthony Fauci.

Police pulled over Mr. Xiong in Iowa for aggressive driving and found a gun, bulletproof vest and the White House on the car’s GPS system.

Xiong began to try to control the conversation and began to express his disapproval of the government over child sex abuse, a local sheriff’s deputy said of the man.

With events like the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill and opposition from much of Republicans to accepting the 2020 election results, political scientists have warned of a general devolution of U.S. politics towards the intransigence and violence more commonly seen in less stable countries.

We’re closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe, Barbara F. Walter, professor of political science at the University of California at San Diego and an advisory board member, told the Washington Post. CIA called the Political Instability Task Force. .

If you were an analyst in a foreign country and looked at events in America the same way you would look at events in Ukraine, Cote d’Ivoire, or Venezuela, you would make a checklist, assessing each of the conditions that make civil war likely. And what you would find is that the United States, a democracy founded over two centuries ago, has entered very dangerous territory.

Earlier this year, observers from the International IDEA think tank called the United States a retreating democracy, and America hit a new low in 2021 in the Freedom Houses rankings of democratic nations.

