PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting with 17-point agenda





ISLAMABAD: A federal cabinet meeting, with a 17-point agenda, including the briefing on the Murree tragedy, is chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s office in the capital.

According to Bol News, the cabinet is also examining the country’s political and economic situation.

It will also approve the deployment of the Chairman and Board members of the Pakistan Intellectual Property Organization Rights Council (IPO-Pakistan), the credit guarantee for trust funds under the law of 2020 in the territory of the capital of Islamabad and the housing project for overseas Pakistanis under the Roshan Pakistan project. in Zone-4.

Read more: Historic achievement: Cabinet approves Pakistan’s first national security policy

The cabinet will approve the 2021-2022 annual budget of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as well as an extension of the employment contract of the managing director (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The approval of the adjustment of the electricity tariff for the fourth quarter of 2020-2021 is also on the agenda, as well as the application of customs taxes when registering non-personalized vehicles in the Tribal areas under provincial administration (PATA) and tribal areas under federal administration (FATA).

The approval of the draft interfaith harmony policy and the appointment of a member of the Minorities Commission from the Christian community are also on the agenda of the meeting.

Read more: ECC clears import of 50,000 tonnes of urea from China

The Federal Cabinet will approve the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021, the appointment of an expert in the anti-narcotics department and the appointment of the chairman of the board of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation ( PTDC).

The cabinet will approve the decisions of the Institutional Reform Commission.

It will also ratify the decisions taken by the cabinet committee on privatizations at its meeting on December 31, 2021, and the Economic Coordination Committee (CEC) at its two previous meetings.

