Trump calls for disqualification of New York attorney general from civil investigation





Former President Trump and the Trump Organization on Monday filed for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James’ inquiries into the case, accusing her of “unconstitutional” abuse of process.

Why it matters: Trump calls for a stay of the civil investigation by James’ office into the family business while the outcome of his trial against the Attorney General is pending or James “recuses himself from himself involve in any capacity whatsoever in active civilian life and criminal investigation, ”according to the file.

In an emailed statement Monday night, James said the action was the latest example of the Trump organization allegedly seeking “to delay our investigation into its trade relationship.”

Details: The petition, filed in the Northern District of New York, accuses the Democratic attorney general of going too far and of launching a “politically motivated attack.”

He called the “mix of joint criminal and civil investigations” of the Trump Organization “highly damaging”. affirmation of the Fifth Amendment and obtain an adverse inference, ”the record alleges.

What They Say: James said in his statement that “neither Donald Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions.”

“Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone by the name of Trump,” added James.

The big picture: In recent weeks, James has stepped up his office’s civilian investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices by issuing subpoenas in December for two of former president’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

The Trump lawsuit aims to end the investigation into whether the Trump Organization has engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property appraisals in order to reduce its tax burden. The Trump Organization faces a similar criminal investigation from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office.

Read the motion, via DocumentCloud:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/trump-new-york-attorney-general-civil-investigation-e603fc60-63b3-4db0-a4ab-c495e9783ea0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos