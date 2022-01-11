Politics
Uncertainty ahead for Xis China
Author: Kerry Brown, Kings College London
In 2021, China was, and will be again in 2022, dominated by the national economy, relations with the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic and President Xi Jinping.
Despite a spectacular rebound in growth in the first half of the year, the Chinese economy had slowed considerably by the end of the year. Concerns have focused on the real estate market, a perennial concern for over a decade due to overheating fears.
While the disaster has so far been averted, in 2022 all eyes will be on both how the government deals with this looming crisis and how it continues to treat the private sector, a major source of jobs. It will also be important to see how Beijing implements its dual circulation strategy which aims to strengthen the role of Chinese consumers and make them more important as growth drivers. The test will be to see if it stimulates growth. Severe closures are also unlikely to contribute to growth in the coming year.
Relations with the United States remain strained despite the replacement of Donald Trump by Joe Bidens as president in January 2021. On the positive side, the COP26 climate change agreement in October and the US-China dialogue on the environment have offered one of the few positive and constructive bonds between the two powers.
But the two sides remain as far apart politically as ever. The United States is increasingly concerned with China’s assertion in the region and its stance towards Taiwan. There is also strong bipartisan anger in the United States over human rights issues in China. In November and December, China and the United States held separate tops on democracy, a remarkable symbol of their almost parallel diplomatic and ideological worlds.
Those competing allies will continue to try to manage their mutual antipathy and gain the support of third parties in 2022. Other agreements like the AUKUS pact can be expected, as well as more efforts to promote the Belt and Road initiative on the Chinese side. The Winter Olympics at the end of January will provide a moment to see this world polarized in a frozen plane with China arguably proclaiming a huge success. But the United States and its allies, many of whom have already announced a diplomatic boycott, either condemn it or do their best to ignore it.
In 2021, the handling of COVID-19 in China was markedly different from the rest of the world. Beijing’s insistence on drastic shutdowns meant even single cases of infection saw cities and regions firm. The advantage of this was the effective prevention of the spread of COVD-19.
For the United States, the handling of the pandemic has underscored a deeply divided domestic politics, with masks and vaccinations becoming battlegrounds between left and right. Similar divisions between libertarians and their opponents have been observed in Europe and Australia. 2022 will make it clear which of these will provide at least some level of normalcy. A third year of disruption, economic turmoil and uncertainty will bring higher political and social costs.
That the Xis autocracy proves to be more resilient than Western democracy will be a decisive question. What is already clear is that the pandemic has deepened divisions in terms of government systems, nations and ideology. These will remain, and most likely will deepen, over the coming year.
In 2021, the domestic political narrative in China was dominated by the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party in July. Authorized stories of the Party’s existence and period in power were published in April, and then, as part of an official resolution, were released at the Party’s annual plenary meeting in October. The latter highlighted the long list of challenges ranging from public health to solving China’s environmental problems and tackling inequalities.
The Xis administration has shown that it has not taken hostages, giving figures like Alibaba’s multi-billionaire Jack Ma severe treatment for criticism he allegedly leveled at the central bank. Other entrepreneurs also found themselves on thin ice. The message was clear that China under Xi aimed to level the middle class, the new heroes of the revolution. Their standard of living had to be addressed, which became even clearer when the results of the national census held every ten years were released.
This census showed a dramatic slowdown in the rate of population growth, with the final figure reaching just 1.4 billion. More than 60 percent of China’s population is now urban, up from 50 percent in 2010. Xis China is increasingly metropolitan, employed in the service sector and heavily consuming. The ultra-rich must serve the people or risk being punished politically. Within this framework, a new program of common prosperity was announced by the central government, a Chinese version of the leveling to the top. The aim is to tackle the pressure on the middle class, rather than focusing on the extremely poor or the wealthy entrepreneurs.
In 2022, the most reliable prediction is that at the Party’s five-year convention, Xi will return for a third term in power. This will confirm the widely held idea that this is lifelong leadership.
Expect no mercy from opponents of Xis’ mission to make China great again. 2022 will be a new springboard towards this crucial stage.
Kerry Brown is Professor of Chinese Studies and Director of the Lau China Institute, Kings College London, and Associate Researcher in Chatham House’s Asia-Pacific Program.
This article is part of a EAF special series on 2021 in review and the year to come.
