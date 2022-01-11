Don’t judge employees can’t get rich





Suara.com – Two children of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep have been reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for allegedly being involved in practices of corruption, collusion and nepotism or KKN. In response to this, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said the government guarantees public reports to Gibran and Kaesang in accordance with the rules. “Yes, (the government guarantees),” Moeldoko said at the presidential palace complex, Jakarta on Tuesday (11/1/2022). Nonetheless, Moeldoko urged the public not to pass negative judgments on the children of public officials, including the president’s children, regarding the business they own. Also read:

Defending opinion leaders on the case of Rahmat Effendi, KPK: OTT 100% proven in court “But like that, don’t give it so easily judgement that as if the official was negative, the official could not be rich, the official could not work. This How? ‘Or’ What yeah, ”he said. In addition, the former TNI commander said that anyone, including the son of an official, has the same right to own a business, as long as the business owned is good. “As long as business is going well, that’s okay. Everyone has the same rights. Like my child, I want to try and I forbid it, no,” he said. Therefore, Meoldoko called on all parties to provide opportunities for anyone, including the official’s children, to develop well. “So give everyone the opportunity to have the opportunity to develop well. No, others cannot grow up, they cannot grow up. How? ‘Or’ What this country, “he said. Also read:

UNJ speaker reports Gibran and Kaesang to KPK, Rocky Gerung speaks Reported to KPK Suspected KKN case Earlier, Jakarta State University (UNJ) lecturer Ubedilah Badrun yesterday reported to KPK two of President Jokowi’s children, namely Gibran and Kaesang. Ubedilah suspected Kaesang and Raka of being involved in corruption, collusion and nepotism or (KKN) in a business relationship until they were finally reported to the KPK. “This report is linked to allegations of corruption and / or money laundering offenses linked to the alleged KKN of the president’s son’s business relationship with a business group suspected of being involved in forest fires.” Ubedilah told the KPK red and white building in Kuningan. , South Jakarta, Monday (1/10/2022). Ubedilah explained that the alleged corruption case took place in 2015. Ubedilah revealed that one of the large companies bearing the initials SN and had been designated a suspect by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) had to reach worth 7.9 Rp. trillion. However, the Supreme Court (MA) only awarded 78 billion rupees. “This happened in February 2019 after the president’s son established a joint venture with a high-ranking subsidiary of PT SN,” Ubedilah said.

