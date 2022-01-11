Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces pressure on party as Labor puts urgent question in Parliament





Related Video – Cabinet Minister Orders People to Stay Home Before Party No 0 Takes Place Boris Johnson cannot ‘run and hide’ over new allegations he attended an anti-lockdown party in Downing Street, Labor has said. Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, asks the Prime Minister to explain if he was present at the party in Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020. The No 10 has so far declined to comment. An email, sent by Mr Johnson’s chief private secretary, Martin Reynolds – and leaked to ITV News yesterday – said 100 people had been invited. It is understood that up to 30 people attended the rally. Several sources said the prime minister was among them. “He has to answer. If I went to a party I know I went to the party. He has to explain – was he at the party? Mr Miliband told BBC Radio 4 Today program. Labor was granted an urgent matter in the Commons. At around 12:30 p.m. Labor MP Angela Rayner will call on the Prime Minister to make a statement. Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally put things in perspective. No 10 refuses to say if the PM attended the party Show last update



1641903659 Rees-Mogg: I don’t expect junior staff to be drawn into the party investigation The Commons Leader said he would not expect junior staff to be named in Sue Gray’s investigation of Whitehall parties during Covid restrictions, but suggested more officials or politicians tops could be. Speaking on his Moggcast podcast, Jacob Rees-Mogg said “you wouldn’t expect the names of extremely junior people to be in the public spotlight.” House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the default should be for MPs to vote in person (House of Commons / PA) (PA wire) He said: “I don’t know what happened, I have no idea what will be concluded. But if there is someone with work experience who has been there for a while. week, it would seem unfair for this person to be named publicly. “If, on the other hand, the Pope had intervened briefly, someone of this seniority, you would expect His Holiness to be appointed.” Matt Mathers11 January 2022 12:20 1641903561 No.10 expresses full confidence in official who threw restrictions violation party Martin Reynolds, who invited more than 100 staff to a rally during the coronavirus restrictions, has the full confidence of the Prime Minister, Downing Street said. He continues in his role, he added. My colleague Andy Gregory has more on this breaking story: Rory sullivan11 January 2022 12:19 1641902159 Tory MP sparks outrage by appearing to defend hard-working revelers Former Labor MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith was among more than 1,000 people who responded to Tory MP Michael Manufacturer’s tweets, after suggesting the Downing Street party bring his booze had not posed a problem. risk to health and seemed to defend those present. Ms Smith, who worked for University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust during the first lockdown, tweeted: Michael. Now you just make me angry. All of these things apply, for example, to uhbtrust where I was working at the time. They wouldn’t have dreamed of having a byob party! Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 11:55 AM 1641901246 Rayner: I hope the PM will show up to answer my question Angela Rayner has said she hopes Boris Johnson will show up in the Commons to answer his urgent question. “I really hope Boris Johnson takes this opportunity to answer questions,” she tweeted. We have all sacrificed so much. We have the right to know. If you have a story to share on May 20, 2020, please contact us. ” Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 11:40 AM 1641900143 What steps could the Chancellor take to tackle the cost of living crisis? Away from partygate, pressure is mounting on the government to act on the looming cost of living crisis. Labor later used an opposition debate to bring forward a motion calling on MPs to vote on a VAT cut on energy bills. This would be one of the measures envisaged by the government. What else could be done to help families with their bills? Our economic editor Anna isaac editor have a look: Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 11:22 AM 1641898945 Break: Labor granted urgent Commons question on party evidence Labor has been given an urgent question on the party’s new reports. Deputy Chief Angela Rayner will ask the Prime Minister if he will make a statement. She will speak to the Commons around 12:30 p.m. Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 11:02 AM 1641898859 Who is Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s aide who invited 100 people to an anti-containment party? Martin Reynolds is one of No 10’s most senior officials, but had largely avoided the limelight until the emergence of his email inviting colleagues for social distancing drinks during the first coronavirus lockdown in England. Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 11:00 AM 1641897959 Government members ‘reckless’ of standards, peer suggests Lord Evans, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said Partygate was the latest in a series of scandals to hit Boris Johnson’s government and that he had at least been reckless in maintaining appropriate standards. He told MPs: I think we’ve seen a whole slew of problems over the past few months: the Owen Paterson affair, the attempt to change the rules on standards investigations in the midst of the stock investigation by Mr. Paterson. The issues surrounding the redecoration of Downing Street, in particular the very bad processes that were clearly in place to keep Lord Geidt properly informed. The Greensill affair (lobbying) and now Partygate. All of this, I think, has shown that there is at least a recklessness among people in government on questions of standards, and perhaps no more than that. Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 10:45 AM 1641896876 Serial liar prime minister should leave, ex-Tory attorney general Boris Johnson is a “serial liar” and should be removed from office after the latest revelation about a night out drinking in Downing Street, a former Tory attorney general has said. Dominic Grieve has accused the Prime Minister of behavior that undermines confidence, including lying about potential rule-breaking gatherings at Number 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown. He said: He should be in a lot of trouble because he’s been telling a series of untruths about these issues over a period of time and the latest evidence clearly suggests the rules have been broken. There may be extenuating circumstances for this, I don’t know. But that’s part of a pattern of behavior on his part that undermines confidence. And because the trust is undermined, then it becomes very difficult to accept everything he says on any subject. The difficulty we have here is that we have a Prime Minister who is in fact a serial liar. Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 10:27 AM 1641896111 Stop lying to the public and say frankly, Starmer urges the PM Boris Johnson must “stop lying” to the British public and “finally tell the truth” about reports of anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street, Keir Starmer said. The Labor leader accused the Prime Minister of “absurd hijackings and distractions”. “Not only did you know the Downing Street parties, you attended them,” Starmer tweeted. “Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally tell the truth.” Matt MathersJanuary 11, 2022 10:15 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-news-live-party-brexit-b1990557.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos