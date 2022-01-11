Civil-military relations remain unprecedented: Imran Khan





Presiding over meeting of spokespersons for ruling parties, Pakistani PM regrets Murree tragedy and insists on need to improve infrastructure

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Monday that ties between the civilian government and the Pakistani security establishment remain unprecedented and that rumors of a growing rift are unfounded.

Presiding over a meeting of Pakistani government spokespersons Tehreek-e-Insafs, he claimed that the opposition speech on divisions between the government and the armed forces was buried during a recent press conference by the spokesperson. military word, Major General Babar Iftikhar.

The Prime Minister’s comments echo a statement he made to a reporter last week. In a one-on-one interview with Khawar Ghumman of Dunya TV, he said he was under no pressure and predicted he would end five years in power with the support of coalition partners. .

At Monday’s meeting, the prime minister urged spokespersons to work on strengthening the organizational structure of the PTI, adding that PTI workers should be encouraged to help the party succeed in the upcoming local elections through the Pakistan.

He also denounced the opposition’s comments on the foreign funding affair, saying the report prepared by the Pakistan Election Commission review panel cleared the PTI of any suspicion. Reiterating his party’s demands for all political parties to reveal the sources of their funding, he also clarified that the undeclared funds identified by the ECP were the result of a counting error and would be rectified at the next hearing. of the case.

The tragedy of the murres

Expressing sorrow over the Murree tragedy, in which 22 tourists stranded in their vehicles died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, Khan said the government was working tirelessly to improve tourism and that a committee had been trained to investigate the incident. The administration, police and several institutions helped evacuate stranded tourists, he said.

Admitting that a timely intervention could have avoided the tragedy, he said the number of tourists across Pakistan had exceeded the existing infrastructure and called for the improvement of the facilities and the construction of new hotels in the tourist spots for welcome more people.

