“Because Xi Jinping will not end up like Gorbachev. American soft power under attack ”- Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

The historian who predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union in his cult book Rise and decline of the great powers (now set to be reissued in China): The New Silk Road is reminiscent of a strategy that worked: 19th century Britain

No more dangers from Beijing or Moscow? Well, even if the tensions are high, I do not believe in a conflict for Taiwan. If Chinese leadership is wise, it will continue to focus on economic and technological growth: the real strategic advantage that has made it as dominant as the United States. Which, however, are in relative decline. Time is on Xi Jinping’s favor. Different for Putin: he governs a power which now has a lower GDP than that of Italy, but which relies entirely on military force. He has an ideological obsession with Ukraine, he wants to defend Russian culture in the former USSR and is convinced that he has a special role in the fate of Russia. A dangerous combination for Europe.

I interview Paul Kennedy, an English historian transplanted to the United States for forty years, at Yale, his university, on Christmas Eve. Hours when falls the thirtieth anniversary of the resignation of Mikhail Gorbachev which, on December 25, 1991, marked the dissolution of the Soviet Union. End of an empire predicted by Kennedy (now 76) in his famous and monumental essay Rise and decline of the great powers, released in 1987.





You’ve written many books, but Rise and Decline, about the empires of the past five hundred years, remains the most famous. And, also, current: in China they are about to repeat it. Here before messaging , came to interview him on People’s Daily from Beijing. why, 35 years ago, in addition to the collapse of the USSR, you also predicted the decline of America?



The principles of my work – the decisive weight of economic strength and technological development which, over time, modifies the balance of power between powers – I did not invent them: I find them in Machiavelli and in many others , to Thucydides of Ancient Greece. Principles that remain valid. So much so that after the publication, next April, of Victory at sea , a book on how naval power helped transform the world order during World War II, will work on a new edition of Rise and decline, updated with the new multipolar era and the rise of Asia.

But does Beijing like your book because the thesis of economic and technological growth which becomes military force and political influence follows the evolution of China?



cos. it was a great success in China but also in many other countries, translations in 23 languages ​​- I remember that I also came to talk to Corriere della Sera , in your Sala Albertini with my Italian publisher, Garzanti – but not in Russia. Not even in times of glasnost and perestroika. The description of the decline and the prediction of the collapse of the Soviet empire sounded offensive. Only a few years ago the book was published by a small Russian publisher.

Many argue that Xi Jinping maintains a strong, centralized autocratic power because he still has Gorbachev and the collapse of the Soviet empire in his eyes, which he attributes to the mistake of jointly attempting economic and political reforms.



Of course, they look at the collapse of the USSR and the CPSU and say: this must not happen to us. But this China very different from the Soviet Union whose immense army was based on a modest economy. He collapsed because of it stretch excessively . Xi knows that his success hinges on continued economic growth and sharing of wealth. China has lifted 800 million citizens out of poverty: peasants who have become middle classes. Its centralized control system is unacceptable, but if it continues to produce and distribute wealth and if it manages to successfully run the propaganda machine ….

Partisan propaganda in the digital century?



Not scandalous to compare Xi’s success to Mussolini’s fascist experiment. The similarities are numerous: the single party, the emphasis on the leadership of the Duce, the characters of the leaders. Xi’s public appearances resemble large fascist rallies. In the speeches there is always a reference to the great Chinese historical tradition: a rhetoric similar to that of Mussolini on the Roman Empire, on the Mediterranean, the Roman lake. Then, of course, there are the differences. Nazi fascism failed due to economic weakness (even at the height of its expansion, German industry accounted for a third of that of America, that of Japan a tenth, editor’s note) and for the choice to militarily challenge the great powers. China, on the other hand, has just 30 years of growth, it wants to overtake the United States with which it maintains very tense relations, but there is no military confrontation. And the trade continues to be huge. Americans today were holding their breath not for Taiwan but for the expectation of gifts – computers, smartphones, electronic games – from Asia.

Xi unstoppable, then?



What can weaken it? A health problem? Xi is not eternal and there is no designated successor: there would be a battle in the Politburo. As after Stalin in the USSR, perhaps a more cautious leader would emerge. China is also experiencing major financial and demographic problems. But so far management has shown they know how to handle them.

Is China too exposed abroad? Its imperialism involves the construction of public works. It influences politics without conquering territory, it focuses on raw materials and energy. For the past three years, however, investments in the Belt and Road Initiative, the new Silk Road, have declined sharply. Few results?



There have been failures: it is not easy to build railways and ports in Africa. But the strategy is working: it has given excellent results. Reminiscent of 19th century British. From 1815, after the Napoleonic wars, British expansionism concentrated on trade, ports and railways. They didn’t want to create an empire. Indeed, there was a strong anti-imperialist movement inspired by Adam Smith’s free trade. Like today’s China, Britain also wanted raw materials without having to conquer countries. This lasted more than 60 years, until the Disraeli government. Then came the imperial challenges of Bismark’s Germany and also of Crispi’s Italy. And from France, from Russia. Likewise, London began to conquer colonies in Africa.

Emerging countries that once looked to the American liberal democratic model and to Europe are now courted by China, which offers its effective authoritarianism and mocks Western democracies. The recent Democracies Summit Biden described by Beijing as the owner of a brothel that teaches schoolgirls ethics. But Europe also seems to be looking at the United States with different eyes. End of the superpower.



On Wednesday, I finished my course on the great power system of Bismarck’s time, that is, the end of the 19th century. It was a multipolar world, like that of World War I, with six powers, including Italy, clashing. Even World War II was multipolar as well as the era of Nazism and fascism. Then, for forty years, until the collapse of the USSR, we had the bipolar system of the scale of terror. Hence the further anomaly of what historian Huntington has called the unipolar world. Think of the postwar era: American culture and lifestyles everywhere, charismatic leaders like JFK. But, above all, technological and military supremacy and an economy always at least four times greater than that of the most insidious adversary. More like that. We are back in a multipolar world with new big players like India. And technology is no longer working in America’s favor: China has just as much, and new weapons such as missiles and “smart” drones are scaring many regional powers as well. And the Pentagon discovers the vulnerability, for example, of its aircraft carriers in the event of multiple attacks by these bombs.

What remains of American “exceptionalism”?



It remains in the reaction of a right which, from Alabama to Texas, is convinced that America is still the hegemonic power of the world. the populist and angry reaction that divides the country. Cultural wars break out, left and right, which arouse sarcasm among Europeans. You Italians also know something about it. Here in New Haven there are many and my friends from Amalfi and Naples cannot accept the criminalization of Christopher Columbus. It is difficult to maintain soft power even when the founding symbols are under attack. Even the Statue of Liberty.