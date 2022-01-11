PM Modi to chair Covid-19 meeting with CMs on Thursday as third wave peak likely within a week





As daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise, affecting 1,68,063 in the past 24 hours, and the peak of the third wave likely to arrive within a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting on Thursday crucial with chief ministers to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response. At least 10 meetings have been held with chief ministers on the containment and vaccination strategy since the virus outbreak in 2020. According to sources, the Secretary of Health is expected to make a presentation on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Some of the chief ministers may also be asked to give their opinion or suggest measures to contain the spread of the virus. PM Modi will make the closing statement and give his remarks and advice. The Prime Minister discussed the situation with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Interior Minister Amit Shah and other officials, including from the Interior and Health Ministries and the Prime Minister’s office. Minister, January 9. The high-level meeting assessed the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the ongoing preparation of health infrastructure and logistics, the state of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of a new variant of Omicron and its health implications. After detailed discussion, the PM ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in clusters reporting higher cases and that technical support be provided to them. He stressed that states should guarantee the use of face masks and physical distancing as a new standard to control the spread of the virus. He also urged states to effectively implement home isolation for mild or asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to all communities. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

