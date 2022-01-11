China says it supports deployment of Russian forces in Kazakhstan to quell unrest







A still image from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian servicemen disembarking from a military aircraft, as part of a Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping mission in the midst of mass protests in Almaty and other Kazakh cities, at an airfield in Kazakhstan, January 7, 2022. Russian Ministry of Defense / Document via REUTERS reuters_tickers

This content was published on January 11, 2022 – 01:54

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is supporting Russian-led forces deployed in Kazakhstan to help quell the unrest, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday evening. In a phone call between the two sides and summarized by Chinese state media, Wang said China supports the Kazakh president’s assessment that the source of the unrest was terrorist activity. Wang added that China and Russia should “oppose external forces that interfere with the internal affairs of Central Asian countries” and prevent “color revolutions” and “three evil forces” from causing chaos. , according to the reading. China defines the “three evil forces” as religious extremism, territorial secessionism and violent terrorism and has described them as the cause of instability in Xinjiang province. Government buildings in Kazakhstan were briefly captured or set on fire in several cities over the past week as initially peaceful protests against rising fuel prices turned violent. The troops were ordered to shoot to kill to quell an uprising across the country. Authorities blamed the violence on “extremists,” including internationally trained Islamist militants. Authorities have also called on a Russian-led military bloc to send troops, which the government says have been deployed to guard strategic sites. Chinese President Xi Jinping told Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday that China resolutely opposes any force destabilizing Kazakhstan, Chinese state television said. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Michael Perry)

