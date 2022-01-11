Richard Madeley urges Boris Johnson to end nonsense after new party

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

Richard Madeley has called the latest alleged Downing Street lockdown party an insult while calling on Boris Johnson to end the nonsense.

Prime Minister faces renewed pressure after leaked email shows more than 100 Downing Street employees invited to a bring your own booze party in Garden Number 10 during Covid’s first lockdown in May 2020 .

Around 40 staff are said to have attended the May 20, 2020 meeting for a picnic and drinks, including Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson.

Reacting to the latest Downing Street scandal, Richard said on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday: I don’t know about all of you, but my jaw is absolutely on the floor.

How long will this nonsense last?

How much more evidence do we have to present to the Prime Minister to tell him and show him that he broke the rules?

A clip was then shown of Mr Johnson laughing when asked about the reports, prompting Richard to add: Funny, isn’t it Boris, you have to laugh, don’t is this not? Especially when people weren’t allowed to attend funerals, excluded from nursing homes.



Mr Johnson faces renewed pressure to fully tackle the latest Downing Street party (Photo: EPA)



Richard says the alleged party is such an insult (Photo: Rex Features)

The presenter continued: I really try to avoid the government bashing and in this case the Boris bashing, but it’s so provable. [wrong-doing].

It is such an insult to anyone who was trying their best.

He then urged the prime minister to properly handle the reports and provide a straightforward response.

Susanna Reid revealed that she had scrolled through photos on her phone until May 2020 and found a photo of herself having a socially distant reunion with her mother near the park, playing by the rules which at the time only allowed people to meet one other person outside their household.

The day (May 20, 2020) when @BorisJohnson attended his party # 10 where 100 people were invited to bring a bottle, I met my oldest son for the first time in 2 months, and we stayed so far away, no one else as it was the bloody rule of BORIS JOHNSONS. pic.twitter.com/xglvj06oeg Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2022

Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan also called the PM and tweeted a photo from his own socially distant reunion with his son and commented: on the day (May 20, 2020) @BorisJohnson attended his No10 party where 100 people were invited to bring a bottle, I met my oldest son for the first time in 2 months, and we stayed this far from each other, with no one else there, because that it was BORIS JOHNSONS BLOODY RULE.

The Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds, is one of those accused of sending the email, which encouraged staff to make the most of the good weather.

ITV first reported the email which read: Hi everyone, After an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a social distance drink in Garden No10 tonight.

Join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!

Downing Street said they would not comment due to Sue Gray’s investigation into alleged government parties.

