Politics
Richard Madeley urges Boris Johnson to end nonsense after new party
Richard Madeley has called the latest alleged Downing Street lockdown party an insult while calling on Boris Johnson to end the nonsense.
Prime Minister faces renewed pressure after leaked email shows more than 100 Downing Street employees invited to a bring your own booze party in Garden Number 10 during Covid’s first lockdown in May 2020 .
Around 40 staff are said to have attended the May 20, 2020 meeting for a picnic and drinks, including Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson.
Reacting to the latest Downing Street scandal, Richard said on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday: I don’t know about all of you, but my jaw is absolutely on the floor.
How long will this nonsense last?
How much more evidence do we have to present to the Prime Minister to tell him and show him that he broke the rules?
A clip was then shown of Mr Johnson laughing when asked about the reports, prompting Richard to add: Funny, isn’t it Boris, you have to laugh, don’t is this not? Especially when people weren’t allowed to attend funerals, excluded from nursing homes.
The presenter continued: I really try to avoid the government bashing and in this case the Boris bashing, but it’s so provable. [wrong-doing].
It is such an insult to anyone who was trying their best.
He then urged the prime minister to properly handle the reports and provide a straightforward response.
Susanna Reid revealed that she had scrolled through photos on her phone until May 2020 and found a photo of herself having a socially distant reunion with her mother near the park, playing by the rules which at the time only allowed people to meet one other person outside their household.
Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan also called the PM and tweeted a photo from his own socially distant reunion with his son and commented: on the day (May 20, 2020) @BorisJohnson attended his No10 party where 100 people were invited to bring a bottle, I met my oldest son for the first time in 2 months, and we stayed this far from each other, with no one else there, because that it was BORIS JOHNSONS BLOODY RULE.
The Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds, is one of those accused of sending the email, which encouraged staff to make the most of the good weather.
ITV first reported the email which read: Hi everyone, After an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a social distance drink in Garden No10 tonight.
Join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!
Downing Street said they would not comment due to Sue Gray’s investigation into alleged government parties.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV.
Do you have a story?
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .
MORE: The Rolling Stones Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Special Collection Of Royal Mail Stamps
MORE: Death In Paradises Ralf Little Raises Over 25,000 For Stray Dogs In Caribbean After Beloved Pet Dies In Car Crash
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/11/richard-madeley-urges-boris-johnson-to-end-nonsense-after-new-party-15897101/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]