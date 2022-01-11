IMF asks Pakistan to renegotiate if it wants an extension of its lending program





The International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Pakistan to come and discuss and renegotiate the loan program, if it intends to obtain the three-week extension requested to implement the actions previously undertaken.

The IMF’s latest demands follow Pakistan’s request for a three-week extension of the implementation process for the prior actions it has pledged to take ahead of the sixth review meeting with the lender worldwide, scheduled for Wednesday.

However, the requests were not accepted by Pakistan.

“When I approached them for an extension, they asked to renegotiate the program,” said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin at a meeting of the Senate finance committee where the reading of the complementary finance bill 2021 was being discussed.

During the meeting, Tarin informed the committee of approximately PKR 375 billion in new taxes in accordance with the terms agreed during the latest negotiations with the IMF.

The minister also said he did not agree to renegotiations with the IMF for fear that the IMF would impose new conditions.

However, Tarin managed to convince the IMF to allow a three-week extension, extending the sixth program review from January 12 to 28 for bringing Pakistan’s case to its board.

“The final date will be communicated to us shortly,” said Tarin.

While the three-week extension may be a much-needed respite for the government led by Imran Khan, it does mean that the IMF is not prepared to give Islamabad much time to implement all of the actions previously taken, including l imposition of new taxes and increase in the tax base.

It also pushes the federal government to have the SBP 2021 amending bill approved by Parliament and the Senate before the dates mentioned, a challenge that can be seen as an opportunity by the opposition benches to undermine the ruling government.

According to Article 70 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, any chamber (upper and lower) has at least 90 days to approve a bill from the date it is proposed. And in accordance with the process, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance approved the bill amending the 2021 SBP and extended it to the National Assembly for approval.

After approval by the National Assembly, where the bill is currently pending, it will be extended to the upper house (Senate) for approval.

Both chambers have 90 days to approve the bill, in accordance with the Constitution, which gives both chambers at least six months to approve the bill and bring it into force.

But with just three extra weeks available, delays in approving both chambers will create a serious challenge for the government.

This comes as the Senate is already calling for the dismissal of Ernesto Rigo, the IMF’s chief of mission in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s sixth IMF program review has been pending approval since June last year due to delays in implementing strict conditions imposed by the Fund.

While debate is ongoing on various clauses of the amendment bill, the government is struggling to gain approval from the standing committee, which includes representatives from all political parties.

The government has maintained that imposing taxes on various sectors, items and segments is essential to increase the country’s tax base and meet IMF conditions.

But opposition benches argue that rising inflation in the country has already made life impossible for locals, adding that new taxes would only bring more misery to the people.

–IANS

hamza / ksk /

