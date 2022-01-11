Boris Johnson faces new lockdown party violation scandal





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embroiled in another scandal on Tuesday over alleged violations of his government’s lockdown as police said they were investigating a Downing Street rally attended by dozens of senior officials. In the latest in a series of such allegations, Johnson and others are said to have organized a rally over drinks in the garden of his official residence in May 2020, when all in-person socialization was prohibited. A leaked email Monday night said Martin Reynolds, a senior official, had invited more than 100 colleagues from Downing Street to “bring your own booze” to the event, which Johnson and his wife Carrie are said to have attended. The potentially very damaging revelations follow a string of similar accusations that emerged last month about the Downing Street parties staged during subsequent closings ahead of Christmas in 2020. They prompted Johnson to appoint another senior official, Sue Gray, to investigate the allegations, and she is now expected to expand her investigation to cover the new allegations. Meanwhile, in a statement released Monday evening, London Police said they are also investigating potential violations of lockdown laws in connection with the May rally. “The Metropolitan Police Department is aware of numerous reports of alleged violations of the health protection regulations at Downing Street on May 20, 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office,” the force said. – ‘Partygate Stuffing’ –

Johnson has previously denied knowing rules were broken in Downing Street during the pandemic, as he faced weeks of scathing headlines on the previous allegations leading up to Christmas. But the latest accusations appear to directly contradict those claims. In the May 2020 email from Reynolds, he wrote: “After what has been an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a social drink in Garden No10 this evening.” Britain at the time was in the grip of its first lockdown, and outdoor social gatherings of all kinds were banned. ITV News, which obtained the email, said about 40 employees gathered in the garden that evening, eating picnics and drinking. BBC News, which followed up, said it received contemporary emails from some Downing staff questioning the wisdom of the invitation. “It is right that Sue Gray is looking at this issue independently,” Health Minister Ed Argar told Sky News in a series of aired interviews on Tuesday. “I am not going to make comments that would prejudge or interfere with this.” Johnson had hoped to start the new year with a reset for his struggling government, leaving behind so-called partygate scandals that have stepped up pressure on his position, after a string of other sleazy allegations. But many Tuesday papers, including those normally supporting Johnson and his Tory Party, once again grabbed the latest revelations. “Enough Boris! You must end the partygate prank now, ”implored the generally supportive Daily Express. AFP

