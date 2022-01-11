‘Stop the Steal’ is about Trump. It’s also a lot, a lot of money





Contested presidential elections are nothing new in America. The elections of 1960 and 2000 were decided by the weakest of the margins and were hotly contested following the initial results. But after a period of bitter allegations and litigation, Vice President Richard Nixon in 1960 and Vice President Al Gore in 2000 threw in the towel and admitted that their opponent had won the presidency.

The day after the 2020 election was obviously different and not just because Donald Trump is, well, Donald Trump. One of the main reasons a majority of Republicans still believe Trump won the election is that there are a lot of people who make a lot of money telling them that Trump won the election.

There is a “Stop the Steal” industry and it is doing very well.

Trump has raised well north of $ 200 million since his loss in the 2020 election, mostly from small contributors. He has asked for donations to fight what he believes (without evidence) to be a stolen election, but beyond paying a few legal bills, little of that money has been spent directly to fight his losses in states that have. switched to Democrats. He’s collected most of the money for 2024 – and what he’s spent so far has gone into advertising and fundraising.

The broader marketing of “Stop the Steal” begins with cable television and talk radio, the old mediums of this high-tech era. Two fringe conservative cable networks, One America News (OAN) and Newsmax, saw an opportunity emerge from Trump’s fury at Fox News during his early election night appeal, stating Arizona was won by Joe Biden. They have positioned themselves to the right of Fox by offering wild conspiracy theories, including claiming that the voting machines were programmed to trick Trump with votes.

As an industry, cable television has very high barriers to entry and new entrants require substantial capitalization. The cable economy relies on the transport costs paid to networks by local providers, which bring the cable connection to your home. These providers – like Comcast – are not interested in paying for additional news / opinion networks, and the post-election efforts of OAN and Newsmax were aimed at becoming big enough to pressure more distributors to quit. ‘they broadcast them. Fox has responded to this competitive threat and has become increasingly vocal about alleged election thefts.

Then there is political talk radio, which is almost entirely conservative in its ideological orientation. It is a fiercely competitive business run by nationally sponsored programs by corporate media giants. Following Rush Limbaugh’s death, Sean Hannity, with 600 stations broadcasting his program, has the largest radio audience. Perhaps the warmest voice today is that of Dan Bongino, whom Politico describes as the leader of the far-right media contest sparked by Trump’s refusal to concede the election. Bongino says it is utter nonsense to believe the election was fair. It has an audience of 8.5 million weekly listeners, in addition to a hugely successful podcast and a heavily trafficked website. Facebook says Bongino receives more engagement than the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal combined. And he’s just one host among thousands of American talk radio stations repeating the message – all day and night – that the 2020 election has been stolen.

Guests shop for merchandise before a rally with former President Donald Trump begins at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Beyond cable and talk radio, entrepreneurs launched themselves after the election with new websites that promised immediate and lasting advocacy until Trump was reinstated as president.

Unlike cable TV, online businesses don’t have a real barrier to entry. A minimal web presence capable of handling online donations is all that is required; on the whole, these entities are fundraising shells. The best known of these entrepreneurs is Sidney Powell, a once obscure lawyer who has filed a series of lawsuits in states where Trump has said the election was stolen. Powell claimed she had a video of the head of the voting machine company, Dominion, saying he could change a million votes, with no problem. She didn’t have such a video, but Powell created Defending the Republic to fight on Trump’s behalf and quickly raised $ 14 million, a staggering sum for someone new to the scene. She hired staff who quit within weeks because Powell wouldn’t tell them where the money was. Looking at the websites of these “Stop the Steal” groups, it’s easy to conclude that there aren’t any out there.

Promoting anger is a more profitable business strategy.

Social media complements these other media, with few restrictions on what users can claim about the election. Facebook and Twitter were ashamed to provide some post filtering and Trump, of course, was forced to step back from both. But competition between rival platforms like Parler, Gettr, Gab, and Telegram does little, if anything, to curb even the most vile defamations. Why? Because it’s bad for businesses to tell customers they can’t come back.

While these companies are different in many ways, they share a common focus: They are all part of the outrage industry, companies trying to get their customers to a boiling point angry with the opposition. Teasing viewers, listeners and readers keeps them coming back the next day. It is a question of money, and it is a deterrent for these companies to offer reasonable political discourse. Promoting anger is a more profitable business strategy.

