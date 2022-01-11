United States must step up efforts for its Pacific allies: Kurt Campbell





I frankly look at Australia as the leader here. And we, the United States, have to be a better Deputy Sheriff for them in this overall effort, Mr. Campbell said. Australia has recently been the target of economic coercion from China, and Mr. Campbell has been a regular supporter of Canberras’ resistance to China and a defender of rules-based order. The AUKUS military capability agreement announced last year brought the United States and Australia closer together on security issues in the region. However, there is still a lot to do and at a faster pace, said Campbell. We have very little time to work with partners like Australia, New Zealand, Japan, like France who are interested in the Pacific, to step up our game at all levels, he said. The Indo-Pacific has sometimes not received the attention it deserves. The Australians kept reminding us of this. But we really now have a limited time to make sure we preserve and support this wonderful historical legacy that we have in this region. The defense ministers of Australia and the United States announced in September that they would strengthen cooperation on posture of military forces, increasing interoperability and deepening alliance activities in the Indo -Peaceful. Arthur Sinodinos, Australian Ambassador to the United States, said AUKUS, the pact built around the sale of nuclear-powered submarines, was the key new area for enhanced cooperation. From our point of view, certainly from the point of view of prime ministers in Australia, AUKUS is more than submarines, they are very glamorous, they have attracted a lot of attention. But it’s much wider than that, he said. One of my personal goals for cooperation in this space is how we get better access to the national technological industrial base. How we promote the debate to ensure that export controls can be streamlined to facilitate our ability to work more efficiently. Mr. Sinodinos also highlighted the role of northern Australia. How the Northern Territory plays out in Australia’s overall defense and security relationship is an important topic in itself, he said. Charles Edel, the inaugural chairman of CSIS Australia, said: Deterrence should be ready now. We can actually switch to a whole range of capabilities and activities that can maybe start as early as a month from now in northern Australia. From state-of-the-art planes, to attack jets to long-range strikes, to widening some of the runways you need and pre-positioning some of our ammunition and fuel depots in northern Australia. There are a lot of things that can happen. And that is only when we were talking about Australia and the United States.

