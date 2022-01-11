Politics
Epidemiologist suggests Jokowi be the first to inject booster vaccine
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – University of Indonesia (UI) epidemiologist Pandu Riono assessed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must be the first person to receive the third dose of vaccine or booster vaccine Wednesday (12/1) tomorrow.
Pandu said President Jokowi should be the first to get booster vaccinebecause he must always be at the forefront of the immunization program.
“He must be the first person to receive a reminder so that he can be an example to others because society needs an example with a leader whose words and actions are consistent,” Pandu said. Business, Tuesday (1/1/2022).
In addition, he said that by being the first to be vaccinated, it was hoped that it would spark public interest in the Covid-19 vaccination.
“The challenge now is that many of the vaccines that have the first and second injection are free, many still refuse. In fact, West Sumatra is also one of the regions with low vaccination rates, so vaccine education needs to be conducted and intensified, the effort is to lead by example, ”he said. declared.
Pandu explained that the effort to lead by example would mean that the free booster vaccine does not require people to be injected, but it is a scheme that must be implemented.
“The current challenge is that there are still many misconceptions about vaccines, both based on culture, political views, ideological views and many other things,” he said.
Another duty that the government must pursue is openness, where if there are any complaints or side effects felt by the community, the government must respond properly.
“Complaints which may be considered trivial, should be supported by the government, for example the side effects of fever should be opened. The openness of government will build trust between the parties in order to remove public concerns, ”he said.
In addition, he mentioned that regional governments are also the key to the success of the booster vaccination program in Indonesia, as their role is important to minimize the people who still practice the choice of vaccines.
“Regional leaders must be responsible and more vigilant in injecting vaccines, because if they are not used immediately, the potential losses from expired vaccines are difficult to avoid. Remember that we are not a company that produces vaccines and that we only have stocks available, this is what to use, otherwise it will be a waste, many vaccines are out of date because apart from those who refuse, many are picky, ”he said.
According to him, currently the government is in the process of designing a vaccination system up to the third dose with access to vaccines for the whole community with quality services, which must be achieved.
However, Pandu explained, the groups that should receive a vaccination booster first, other than health workers, include the elderly, people with co-morbidities, people who have not been vaccinated and live in clustered transmission areas, as well as people who live in infected areas and have received two vaccines.
Previously, the head of the presidential secretariat (Kasetpres), Heru Budi Hartono, had mentioned President Jokowi’s vaccination booster.
For your information, President Jokowi and a number of senior state officials are expected to receive a third dose or booster of the Covid-19 vaccine in 2022.
Heru stressed that the booster vaccine would be a priority for the community to increase community immunity (collective immunity), so Jokowi wouldn’t be the first to be injected.
“Of course, we will see when the time comes, the booster is a priority for the community, first for them, for Pak Jokowi, we will see its timing, maybe the community first, boost for the whole community first. “Heru told reporters. at the Presidential Palace, Friday (7 / 7. / 1/2022).
