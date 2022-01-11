PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical schools in Tamil Nadu tomorrow





In order to strengthen the country’s health infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 medical schools in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday by videoconference. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), MBBS seats were increased by 79.60% (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70% (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) over the past seven years. . So the total number of medical seats before 2014 was around 82,500. And over the past seven years, a jump of around 80% or 66,000 seats has taken place. The total number of medical schools (public and private) increased from 387 to 596, a jump of about 54%. At 4 p.m. tomorrow, January 12, 11 new medical schools will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu. These medical schools will increase health infrastructure and ensure affordable health care for the people of Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/s1JWwelAo3

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022 According to the Press Information Office, the districts where new medical schools are being established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri, and the total budget for the project was almost Rs 4000 crore. The establishment of these eleven medical schools focuses on PM Modi’s vision of providing affordable medical education to all and increasing the health infrastructure in the country, which has been the most important pillar in the fight against India against COVID-19. Meanwhile, the inauguration of the medical school sparked a political row as Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK accused its rival party, the ruling DMK, of taking credit for the project among other initiatives by his previous government. Opposition leader and former chief minister K Palaniswami, quoted by PTI, said: “I have heard that this government (DMK) is trying to stick a sticker as if to show that these colleges were created by it. I strongly condemn this on behalf of AIADMK. (With contributions from agencies)

