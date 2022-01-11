Jokowi set to be strongest kingmaker in 2024 presidential election





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to be the most powerful kingmaker in the 2024 presidential election. Photo / Dok.SINDOnews

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) is expected to be the most powerful kingmaker in the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi would be the most decisive figure in the fight 2024 presidential election . – President Joko Widodo () is expected to be the most powerful kingmaker in the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi would be the most decisive figure in the fight Indonesian Political Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi believes there will be no dominant presidential candidate in 2024. Thus, the five-year Democratic Party should be determined by a kingmaker. Burhanuddin believes there are at least a number of political party leaders who will play the role of king or queen maker. They include PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri, Party President Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and Party President Golkar Airlangga Hartarto. Also Read: Jokowi Could Be King in 2024 Presidential Election, Here Are Three Reasons “Only of these 3 figures, Pak Airlangga is the most flexible, right? Why? Because he does not appoint a presidential candidate. Unlike Pak Prabowo, Pak Prabowo has a dead price for a presidential candidate, because he has already lost twice, he will become a running mate, “Burhanuddin said during a discussion. Public relations with the topic Reflection 2021 Screening 2022 at the DPP office of the Golkar party, Jakarta, Tuesday (11/1 / 2022). Meanwhile, Megawati Soekarnoputri is not expected to run in the 2024 presidential election. In fact, his eligibility in the mock investigation actually lost to Airlangga Hartarto. “But of the three names, it cannot be published due to the high approval rating, there is the centrality of Jokowi, there is a party rules phenomenon. The most powerful King Maker is Pak Jokowi. Because of this. that he is still in the 2024 election after all, will he get elected, right? will determine it the most, “he concluded. (rca)

