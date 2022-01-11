Politics
Chinese regime transfers general who carried out brutal crackdown in Xinjiang to Hong Kong
A general who led the anti-terrorist special forces of China in Xinjiang was promoted to head of the Chinese regime’s army in Hong Kongstate media reported. Beijing is reshaping power in the financial city after the massive pro-democracy protests of 2019.
By virtue of the city’s mini-constitution, Hong Kong has its own police force, but China It has maintained military barracks since devolution in 1997, when British colonial forces left. A new national security law also authorized mainland Chinese agents to operate openly in the city..
The official Chinese news agency Xinhua announced on Sunday that the major general Peng jingtang, deputy chief of the general staff of the people’s armed police, was appointed commander of the garrison of Hong Kong by the head of the regime and the the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) Xi jinping. In this way, the autocracy would have to maintain a harsh policy of control and repression in the city which once enjoyed full freedom.
Among the few details from state media on the career of Peng we know that he was at the head of Xinjiang Armed Police Force Personnel, who is part of the Chinese paramilitary police. In Xinjiang, this is where the regime proposed to create concentration camps to rape minorities who work there under the pretext that they have carried out terrorist activities..
The new commander of Hong Kong It was a key element in the control and repression in the northern region of the vast country.
Three years ago Reference News -a branch of Xinhua– stated that he had been trained to Xinjiang a special force called Mountain Eagle Commando for counterterrorism needs in the region and throughout China.
During the last years, China has applied strict security measures in Xinjiang following ethnic unrest in the capital, deploying paramilitary forces and mass surveillance systems to suppress what the Communist Party describes as widespread Islamic extremism and separatism in the region.
Activists claim that at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkish-speaking minorities, mostly Muslims, have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.
Concentration camps
Despite the large number of complaints from the international community and of humanitarian organizations, The Chinese regime continued throughout 2021 to expand its extensive network of concentration camps in the Xinjiang region., located in the northwest of the country. The, The Uyghur Muslim minority has been subjected to forced labor for years and is the victim of systematic human rights violations.
According to data provided by a survey of BuzzFeed News, the regime’s prisons have enough space to hold more than a million people at the same time. Specifically, at 1,014,883 throughout Xinjiang. This is enough space to simultaneously incarcerate more than one in 25 residents of this region of China, which is a number seven times the criminal detention capacity of the United States, the country with the highest official incarceration rate in the world.
This estimate is consistent with data provided by researchers, humanitarian organizations and even the UN. A 2018 academic review Adrien zenz Made from a filtered database of inmate numbers for 65% of Xinjiang counties reported one million inmates. Chinese human rights defendersMeanwhile, he released a similar estimate that year, based on interviews with Uyghur exiles.
Until last August, 268 establishments have been identified. This research includes those and 79 others discovered by BuzzFeed News and other organizations; Not included are the more than 100 concentration camps that were built before 2016 and are likely to continue to operate.
These factors would further increase the estimate of over a million inmates simultaneously.
The results of this study reflect what researchers, UN officials, Western governments and humanitarian activists have long argued: China’s campaign of arrests in Xinjiang is the largest directed against a religious minority since the Nazi camps of World War II.
As complaints mount, Xi Jinping’s regime maintains it is vocational education and training centers made for eradicate extremist thinking. In 2018, a senior government official in Xinjiang said that concentration camps are intended for get rid of the environment and soil that breed terrorism and religious extremism, and stop violent terrorist activities.
(With information from Bloomberg and international media) .-
