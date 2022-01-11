Trump asks if Mike Rounds is ‘crazy or just stupid’ after GOP senator calls for 2020 race fair





Former President Donald Trump is calling Senator Mike Rounds “RINO” – by Republican name only – after the South Dakota conservative said the 2020 election had not been rigged.

Trump said Monday that Rounds “had just woken up” to the matter and asked if the senator was “crazy or just stupid.”

“The only reason he did this was because he got my approval and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has the time, and these are the only ones. , the weak, who will separate, “said the former president. “Even if his election will not come for 5 years, I will never support this moron again.”

Rounds refuted Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 race would be fraudulent in a Sunday appearance on ABC News. The senator said “due diligence” had been done to investigate the charges, but no widespread irregularities were found.

“The election was fair, as fair as we have seen it,” he said. “We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency. And to move forward – and this is how we want to see it – moving forward, we have to refocus once again on what it will take to win the presidency. “

Rounds’ comments were made in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021 as thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building to disrupt Joe’s certification of election victory Biden. The rounds voted to certify the results, despite the vote of 147 Republican members to overturn the race.

Trump responded on Monday by calling Rounds a “weak and ineffective leader.”

Former President Donald Trump calls Senator Mike Rounds a RINOrepublican in name only after the South Dakota conservative said the 2020 election had not been rigged. Here, Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

“Radical left Democrats and RINOS, like ‘Senator’ Mike Rounds, are not making our country’s success easier,” the former president’s statement said.

Newsweek has contacted the Rounds office for comment.

Trump has continued to make baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen and has been keen to endorse midterm cycle candidates who back his claims. Targets for the Republican Party include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer and others who have criticized the former president and voted to impeach him over the Capitol Riot.

But GOP agents have warned that Trump’s insistence on rehashing the 2020 race could only hurt the party going forward. Rounds told ABC News they would be “at a huge disadvantage” if “we just look back and tell our people not to vote because there is cheating.”

Rounds was re-elected to the US Senate in November 2020. He defeated Democratic candidate Dan Alhers with around 66% of the vote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-asks-if-mike-rounds-crazy-just-stupid-after-gop-senator-calls-2020-race-fair-1667540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos