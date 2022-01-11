Georgia DA investigates Trump close to decision





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Associated Press in an interview his team is making solid progress.

ATLANTA The prosecutor seeking to determine whether Donald Trump and others committed crimes by trying to pressure Georgian officials to overturn Joe Bidens’ presidential victory, said a ruling on the he opportunity to lodge a complaint could be taken as early as the first half of this year.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an interview with The Associated Press last week that her team was making solid progress and that they were inclined to seek a special grand jury with subpoena power for facilitate the investigation.

I think in 2022 a decision will be made in this case, Willis said. I certainly think that in the first half of the year decisions will be made.

But Willis told the AP she had not imposed deadlines on her staff and urged them to be thorough in their review.

It has assembled a team of less than 10 people, lawyers, investigators and a legal assistant who mainly focus on this case and can consult outside lawyers with particular expertise in certain areas of the law, she said.

We were just going to get the facts, get the law, be very methodical, very patient, and to some extent unemotional in this quest for justice, she said.

Willis declined to discuss details, but she confirmed that the scope of the investigation includes, but is not limited to, a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a call November 2020 telephone call between US Senator Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt resignation of the US attorney in Atlanta on January 4, 2021, and comments made during Georgia Legislative Committee hearings in December 2020 on the elections.

Willis is not alone in investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 electoral defeat. The US Senate Judiciary Committee released a report in October based on a review of documents and ‘interviews with former officials. And a US House committee is preparing to release the findings of its investigation into the deadly riot on Capitol Hill on Jan.6, 2021, which included conversations with election officials who came under pressure from the former president. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department “will follow the facts wherever they lead.

Willis’ investigation is also not the only state criminal investigation involving Trump. New York prosecutors have subpoenaed Trump and his two eldest children in their investigation into his business dealings.

A Trump spokesperson called the Fulton investigation a politically motivated witch-hunt when it went public last February, after Willis asked Georgia’s top elected officials to keep all records related to the general election, in particular any evidence of an attempt to influence election officials. The investigation covers potential violations of Georgian law prohibiting the solicitation of electoral fraud, misrepresentation to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office and any involvement in the election. violence or threats related to the administration of the elections, the letters said.

Willis said she has not yet decided whether to ask the Chief Justice of the Fulton County Superior Court to form a special grand jury. While she can decide if she has enough for an indictment based on evidence and witnesses who readily speak with her team, she said, a special grand jury can be helpful in coercing people. who refuse to testify without a subpoena.

“I like that the investigations are full so we would probably be heading for a special grand jury,” she said.

As she has done before, Willis said she would not be rushed or swayed by the intense public interest in the matter.

“I just think the public should be patient, you know, go on, live your life knowing that they’ve elected a district attorney who knows this is a serious issue, takes it seriously and does. our work here, ”she said.

Since his defeat, Trump has repeatedly said that widespread fraud cost him the election. Some of its supporters have targeted election officials and workers, in Georgia and across the country, threatening them violently. Willis, a Democrat, said people upset that she is considering possible criminal charges against the former Republican president have made threats and expressed frustration in such an irrational way that I think they would hurt me .

Previously a prosecutor for 17 years in the office she now heads, Willis said the threats are nothing new to her.

They are really wasting their time. It’s not going to deter me from doing my job, period, she said. “I’m not going to do less or more because, you know, you’re trying to offend me because I’m black or a woman or a political party. We were elected to do a job and that’s what. that I’m going to sit here and do.

