ASI cousin who died tells of Murree’s ordeal





Tayyab Gondal, the cousin of Assistant Deputy Inspector (ASI) Naveed Iqbal who died with his family in Murree over the weekend, told how the government’s chain of command failed to save snow-capped tourists from their untimely deaths.

Due to their respective professions, Gondal and Naveed were in a unique position to alert the appropriate authorities to the tragedy unfolding in the Murree Hills. Between them, Naveed and Tayyab had the phone numbers of some of Islamabad’s most influential government officials.

Gondal reports that he was able to contact Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Rawalpindi Town Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kiyani and the Assistant Commissioner Murree, among others that night. The messages have been verified by SAMAA TV.

A freelance journalist, Gondal spoke by phone with Naveed hours before he and his family, including six children under the age of 15, were found dead, their car stuck in the snow-capped mountainsides.

Gondal reported that his cousin had informed him that snow-clearing machines were inactive along the road. Gondal was calling on government officials to try to save stranded tourists.

At four in the morning, Gondal says he was able to speak to the Rawalpindi CPO, who assured him that rescue efforts were underway.

The CPO took action and I was contacted by the Deputy Commissioner and the Traffic SSP, he said. That’s why I assured Naveed that help is on the way at 4 a.m. After being assured that Naveed fell asleep and didn’t wake up.

However, Gondal had no idea that the efforts would come too late.

Gondal lamented the government’s delayed action, saying: “If I had known things were going so badly believe me I would have carried the children on my shoulders. I would have walked [to the vehicle]. I should never have believed in this government.

