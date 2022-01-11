China says omicron outbreak not yet affecting Olympic plans





Organizers of the Chinese Olympics have said they will not change their preparations for the Winter Olympics in just over three weeks as the omicron variant reverberates in parts of the country. “Unless there are large-scale cases in areas of competition, we do not yet have plans to adjust COVID-19 countermeasures,” said Huang Chun, a senior anti-virus official. virus within the Chinese committee organizing the event, during a briefing Tuesday in Beijing. That could change if the situation warrants it, said Huang, who added that Olympic organizers will stick to “strict enforcement of their guidelines to keep athletes and others virus-free.” The most contagious omicron variant emerged this weekend in Tianjin, a port city neighboring Beijing and Hebei Province where the Games will be held from February 4 to 20. China is also grappling with a new epicenter of the virus in Henan Province, where Anyang’s 5 million residents have been locked up after two people tested positive for omicron. The containment of the central city of Xian, which has a population of 13 million, is approaching its fourth week. China said last week it was ready to host the games, with President Xi Jinping visiting venues such as the National Speed ​​Skating Oval. The nation pledged to hold “simple, safe and splendid games unlike the spectacle of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.” This attempt to lower expectations is largely due to China’s inability to clear COVID-19 from its borders despite strict quarantine rules for inbound travelers and a policy of mass tracing, testing and lockdowns. to stem the outbreaks. The Winter Games also face the headwinds of a US-led diplomatic boycott of what Washington says are “China’s crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations. man, claims Beijing vehemently denies. Australia, Canada and the UK joined the protest, and Japan said it would not send any government officials, although it avoided the phrase “diplomatic boycott”. The China Winter Games are unfolding in a bubble that local officials call a “closed loop, and officials are anxious that the virus does not cross it.” As a sign of their nervousness, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday that Beijing traffic police asked residents to avoid contact with official Olympic vehicles. Olympic organizers haven’t announced detailed rules for how locals can attend the events, prompting netizens in the Asian nation to speculate that China’s zero-tolerance approach to containing the coronavirus will mean that ‘there will be no sale to the public. They dodged a question about ticketing policies at Tuesday’s briefing, saying rules for spectators were still being worked out. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







