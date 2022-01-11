Boris Johnson surprised with invitation to Boozy Lockdown-Busting Garden Bash





There was only one place to be in Britain if you wanted to throw a well-watered garden party at the height of the first 10 Downing Street coronavirus lockdown. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces resignation calls again after ITV News published an invitation to a party sent to 100 people in May 2020, when people in England were still prohibited from meeting more than one other person outside. Reports say Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were among around 40 people who attended the party. The damning invitation, discovered on Monday, was sent by the head of Johnson’s private office. The email read: After an incredibly busy time, we thought it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a social distancing drink in Garden # 10 tonight. Join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol! The revelation has rekindled the anger felt by the British public after a series of anti-containment parties came to light late last year. But this event appears to be the worst of the lot due to the sheer number of people involved, the fact that it allegedly included the Prime Minister himself, and that it was clearly a drinking bout rather than a reunion of barely disguised work. BBC News reported that several Downing Street workers knew the rally was breaking the rules at the time. An anonymous staff member told the network: I remember people saying, ‘What is this? A message sent by one Downing Street worker to another on the day asked why a mass rally was being held. Another asked: is this real? The reports were followed by reruns of footage of what government ministers were saying to the public on the day of the holiday. Less than an hour before the drinks start to flow, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said during a briefing in the same building: You can meet a person outside your home in an outside public place as long as you stay two meters from each other. Public fury was also not quelled by Johnsons smiley response to questions about the event. The chuckling prime minister said he was unable to confirm whether he attended the party as an investigation is already underway into other government lockdown rallies. Sharing this video, the COVID-19 campaign group Bereaved Families for Justice written in a press release on Twitter: When those of us who have lost loved ones heard about another party, this time evidenced by an email, many of us cried tears of anger, pain and frustration . When the Prime Minister was asked about it, he laughed, smiled and smiled. The opposition Labor Party asked questions about the event in parliament on Tuesday, but Johnson sent a lower-ranking representative to answer questions rather than introduce himself. Michael Ellis, one of Johnsons’ ministers, said he again apologizes wholeheartedly for the upset caused by the allegations, but declined to confirm details. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote to the Prime Minister on Tuesday: Boris Johnson, your hijackings and distractions are nonsense. Not only did you know the parties in Downing Street, you attended them. Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally put things in perspective. The London Metropolitan Police said they could investigate the PM’s drink party, saying in a statement they were aware of numerous reports of alleged violations of the health protection regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020 and was in contact with the Cabinet Office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/boris-johnson-caught-out-by-invites-to-boozy-lockdown-busting-garden-bash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos