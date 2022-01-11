Did PM Modi build an Equality Statue in Hyderabad? No, the viral claim is false

A video that looks like a story goes viral on social media. In the viral video, a statue, footage of Prime Minister Modi and MP Asaduddin Owaisi can be seen. It is claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party are building the world’s tallest statue of a Hindu saint in Hyderabad, which is a stronghold of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. By sharing this video, people on social media are mocking Asaduddin Owaisi and associating him with the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election.

BJP chief and Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh also shared the video. He captioned it in Hindi, “.” [English Translation: Now he has been cut down to size. Jai Mahadev]

A Twitter user shared this video and captioned it in Hindi, “” “216” “.”

[English Translation: Modi ji is building a grand divine 216 feet high “Statue of Equality” of great ascetic saint “Ramanujacharya” next to Owaisi’s house. Whom you hate, now see it every day.]

It is widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim. Click on here, here and here read.

BJP and PM Modi build the tallest Hindu saint statue in the world in Hyderabad.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Jeeyar Educational Trust built the statue with the help of donations from their devotees.

While watching the video, we noticed a few words like Statue of Equality, Ramanujacharya, Hyderabad being said several times in the video. Taking example, we performed an open keyword search and found several reports in which we can see a similar statue. According to News18 report dated August 28, 2021, on the occasion of the millennial birth anniversary of Saint Sri Ramanujacharya (Vaishnavaite Saint Bhagavad Ramanuja), a 216 foot tall statue has been installed near Sri Ram Nagar. Jiva Ashram in Hyderabad. Ramanujacharya Statue, also known as Equality Statue, is made from a blend of Ashtadhatu.

We also found several videos reports So. According to the TV9 Bharatvarsh report, the project costing Rs 1000 crore is spread over an area of ​​over 75 acres. The largest statue of Ramanujacharya is built in China, which costs around Rs 400 crore. Another statue of Ramanujacharya, made of 120 kg of gold, will be kept in the temple shrine.

After that we started to check out the different sections of the Statue of Equality website. Meanwhile, we have seen an update regarding the invitation to PM Modi. According to her, His Holiness Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inaugural event of the 216-foot Bhagavad Ramanujacharya and 108 centers of inspiration. The event is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 14, 2022 where PM Modi to unveil the statue. Other reports also mentioned the invitations to the president, vice president, chief ministers of different states, ministers and other dignitaries.

After further investigation, we also found the financial report on the website which mentions the donations received for this museum and its expenses. The trust also appealed to its followers around the world for donations. However, it should be noted that nowhere does it mention any denotation of the Bharatiya Janata Party or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The financial report is accessible by clicking on here.

We also spoke to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy (Ashram) about the viral claim. Bharatiya Laxmi, a member of the management committee, told The Logical Indian: “There is no involvement of any political party, or the BJP or any party. Everything is done from donations only. Not Telugu. Desam Party, not Telangana Rashtra Samithi, not any other party. We prepare everything from donations only. All parties will have to say something about it but it is not true, we have collected donations to from Rs 1. We took donations and we printed each and every donation receipts. We started receiving donations from 2014. ”

He added: “At the unveiling of the Statue of Equality, we invited all the chief ministers, regardless of the political party to which they belong, including the judges of the Supreme Court. Judges do not belong to any political party. . We also invited Asaduddin Owaisi. We invite all ministers, we don’t care about any party. “

It is clear from our investigation that the Statue of Equality, dedicated to Saint Sri Ramanujacharya was built by Jeeyar Educational Trust with the help of donations from their devotees around the world. Although PM Modi will unveil it on February 5, 2022, it has nothing to do with BJP or PM Modi. Therefore, the viral claim is misleading.

