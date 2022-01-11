MINSK, Jan. 10 (BelTA) – China opposes interference by external forces in Belarusian internal affairs and, as always, supports Belarus on the path of development in accordance with its own national specificities, reads. one in a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Business following the telephone conversation between the leaders of Belarus and China, Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping stressed that the current international and regional situation is complex and changing. China and Belarus cooperate effectively in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations and strongly support each other in safeguarding their fundamental interests, reflecting the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. “In the new situation, the two countries must continue to work closely together, practice a true multidimensional approach, support the international system with the United Nations at its heart and the international order based on international law, and guarantee international law. and justice. China opposes the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus and, as always, supports Belarus on the path of its development in line with its national specificities, ”the statement said.

He also noted that the two countries should uphold the common values ​​of all mankind, encourage the international community to have a correct vision of democracy and human rights and contribute to the Global Development Initiative and to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus. In the past 30 years, China and Belarus have achieved fruitful results in developing bilateral relations. Countries have become global strategic partners. The cooperation between the two parties within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative has continued to develop and the volume of bilateral trade has multiplied by 50 in 30 years. A number of large-scale projects have been launched, including the China-Belarus Industrial Park and the China-EU Rail Service. Exchanges in the fields of science and technology, education, culture, tourism, medical care and other fields have deepened, creating a model of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.

China stands ready to cooperate with Belarus to make the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations a starting point for further strengthening of political confidence of the two countries, deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation and assistance. to the achievement of the global strategic partnership. new results.

The two countries are expected to expand the scope of bilateral trade and advance cooperation in various fields.