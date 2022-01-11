Politics
China opposes interference by external forces in Belarusian internal affairs
MINSK, Jan. 10 (BelTA) – China opposes interference by external forces in Belarusian internal affairs and, as always, supports Belarus on the path of development in accordance with its own national specificities, reads. one in a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Business following the telephone conversation between the leaders of Belarus and China, Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping.
Xi Jinping stressed that the current international and regional situation is complex and changing. China and Belarus cooperate effectively in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations and strongly support each other in safeguarding their fundamental interests, reflecting the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. “In the new situation, the two countries must continue to work closely together, practice a true multidimensional approach, support the international system with the United Nations at its heart and the international order based on international law, and guarantee international law. and justice. China opposes the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus and, as always, supports Belarus on the path of its development in line with its national specificities, ”the statement said.
He also noted that the two countries should uphold the common values of all mankind, encourage the international community to have a correct vision of democracy and human rights and contribute to the Global Development Initiative and to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus. In the past 30 years, China and Belarus have achieved fruitful results in developing bilateral relations. Countries have become global strategic partners. The cooperation between the two parties within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative has continued to develop and the volume of bilateral trade has multiplied by 50 in 30 years. A number of large-scale projects have been launched, including the China-Belarus Industrial Park and the China-EU Rail Service. Exchanges in the fields of science and technology, education, culture, tourism, medical care and other fields have deepened, creating a model of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.
China stands ready to cooperate with Belarus to make the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations a starting point for further strengthening of political confidence of the two countries, deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation and assistance. to the achievement of the global strategic partnership. new results.
The two countries are expected to expand the scope of bilateral trade and advance cooperation in various fields.
Sources
2/ https://eng.belta.by/politics/view/china-opposes-external-forces-interference-in-belarus-internal-affairs-146838-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]