Prime Minister Modis Ferozepur’s rally reportedly saw the highest turnout on record, but: Gajendra Shekhawat | Latest India News





Union Minister and Punjab’s Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party official Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday that political workers and state police colluded to stop Prime Minister Narendra’s recent rally Modis in Ferozepur which he said saw the most public participation of all gatherings as it stood linked to the poll. Ferozepur was to witness the highest attendance at a political rally in the Punjab. But the political workers, in collusion with the police, prevented not only the public but also the prime minister from attending the rally. This only strengthened the resolve of the BJP workers, the ANI news agency said, citing Shekhawat. The minister was addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi after a program in which Punjab leaders joined the party. Prominent Punjabi personalities #JoinBJP at party headquarters in New Delhi, the Punjab party unit wrote on Twitter. Former Punjab Congressman Arvind Khanna, Gurdeep Singh Gosha of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former advisor Amritsar Dharamveer Sarin joined the BJP at the event to which Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present. Read also | Explanation: security of SC, SPG Act and PM Modi The remarks came after some opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Navjot Singh Sidhu and party leader Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav, said the prime minister would only have addressed empty chairs if the program had taken place. This was not the first time Shekhawat has alleged a conspiracy behind the incident. On January 7, he blamed the state’s ruling camp for the security failure during Modis’ visit. PM Modi is not a person, he is an institution. The country felt relieved and grateful after hearing the Prime Minister returned alive. It was not only the failure of the Punjab government, but a well-organized conspiracy led by the leaders of Congress, he said. Several other BJP leaders blamed the Congressional government for the security failure. However, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied such allegations. A probe is in progress. Modi was due to travel to Ferozepur in Punjab to inaugurate several development projects, which were canceled during his trip to the scene after his convoy was stranded in an overflight, nearly 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala.

