Pakistan Election Commission report conceals crucial documents from Imran Khan’s party on foreign funding: report





ANI | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 9:02 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 11 (ANI): The Pakistan Election Commission review panel report concealed crucial documents from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on the issue of foreign funding, according to a news report. Documents withheld by the committee include the original 28 bank statements and annual details of foreign funds transferred to PTI accounts between 2009-13, Dawn reported. This crucial evidence has been kept confidential in accordance with the committee’s own wishes expressed on page 83 of its report which states that of the considered opinion that the parts of the report which were prepared on the basis of the bank statements (PTI) obtained through the State Bank of Pakistan can be kept confidential and classified and cannot be made public, ”the Pakistani publication said.

Upon examination of the report, it was revealed that it is stated in the attachments section that the “Documents requisitioned by the Commission via Bank Statements of the State Bank of Pakistan (Book 1 to 8)” were kept secret and not part of the report shared with petitioner Akbar S Babar on Jan. 4, according to Dawn. It came after the Pakistan Election Commission report said the PTI provided “false information” regarding the party’s funding. He said the statement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that the party had received funding of 1.64 million rupees. report suggests that forfeiture of contributions and donations could be made. “If the ECP comes to the conclusion that a case falls within the mischief of Article 6, paragraph 3, of the Ordinance on Political Parties (DPP), the sanction provided for is the confiscation of these contributions and donations. . political party [as that] action is limited only to political parties assisted from abroad, to be decided by the appropriate forum, ”said Dawn, citing the report. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-election-commission-report-conceals-crucial-documents-of-imran-khans-party-over-foreign-funding-report20220111210251 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos