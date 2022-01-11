Is Biden more efficient or distracted when confronting Trump?





Even many Democrats admit in private, if not in public, that Joe Biden is in the White House today because of Donald Trump.

In a normal election year, Biden likely wouldn’t have gotten the nomination or sworn in at 78. Democrats were desperate, after an impeachment failure and a raging virus, to get Trump to step down.

Biden once told me during the 2008 campaign that he would win “if I am the right man for the moment.” It was not good that Barack Obama had relaunched his career that year, but a dozen years later what he was proposing was the political moment. And it was as a safe and moderate Democrat who would have the best chance to kick Trump out.

This is why the base was not going with the passion of a Bernie Sanders or an Elizabeth Warren, and why Kamala Harris was going nowhere. Biden was the transitional figure to the next generation.

This is not unlike the turbulent media relations with the former president. Major news outlets have turned into anti-Trump operations, but the drama it provided has driven their clicks and ratings to record levels. Now that he’s been removed from office their numbers have dropped and that’s why they keep talking about the Donald, 2020 and January 6, because their audiences love to hate Trump.

Of course, he also happens to be the dominant figure in the Republican Party and its likely candidate in 2024.

As an example, GOP Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota told ABC “This Week” that after reviewing the evidence, “the election was fair, as fair as we have seen it. ‘we just didn’t win the election, we Republicans, for the presidency. “

US President Joe Biden, surrounded by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan and his senior assistant Steve Ricchetti, holds an infrastructure meeting with labor and business leaders at the White House in Washington, States United, July 22, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

Within hours, a statement from Trump appeared in my inbox, saying that Rounds had “woken up” and asked, “Is he crazy or just stupid? … I will never support that jerk again.”

The smackdown has proven two things: Trump will punish anyone, even for the slightest dissent from his “rigged election” rhetoric, and the press is providing a megaphone for his finger-in-the-face style.

Matthew Continetti, in National Review, calls Biden a “fictitious president” and calls his birthday speech on January 6 “angry and determined and on the attack.”

The president has long resisted getting into the mud with his predecessor and pleading the past. Biden is at his best, according to Continettis, when rather than being “apathetic” and “responsive,” he takes on Trump.

But “Trump is on the sidelines. He is not in power. He is banned from social media. He is not in the daily lives of most Americans. He will not be on the ballot in November. The White House’s mid-term strategy based on presenting GOP candidates as Q-Anon Shamans ready to storm Capitol Hill will not work. ”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: US President Joe Biden speaks during his Western Front address at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony, Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States. ____ WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 26: President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump had previously made the traditional appeal to members of the military stationed overseas by video conference. (Photo by Pool / Getty Images | Photo by Erin Schaff – Pool / Getty Images)

If Biden had pursued a modest agenda, which is all the suburban voters who abandoned Trump wanted, he would be in good shape, the article says. Instead, as pundits have repeatedly observed, he tried to go down the FDR path with a 50-50 Senate.

“Bidens’ dilemma is that I am not Trump is only a winning message when Trump is on the ballot, in office, or related to a major event like January 6. The message does not work on 364s. other days of the year. “

What works, of course, are the results. If the president can possibly make progress against Covid, fix the supply chain, and bring inflation under control, it doesn’t matter what Trump does.

Just because Biden beat Trump in 2020 doesn’t mean he can do it again, if both men show up, as each will carry the baggage of his tenure gaps. But hell sure knows what to expect, and “jerk” will be one of the sweetest words used.

